Pujya Doss

MARCH 05, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 TXT songs to listen

An empowering anthem celebrating the individuality of the youth, with a vibrant mix of pop, rock, and hip-hop elements

Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Crown

A magical pop song about embracing the in-between moments of life, with a whimsical melody and dreamy soundscape

Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blue Hour

A dark and atmospheric pop-rock track about the struggles of growing up and finding your place in the world

Run Away

Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

A heartfelt ballad about the realization of true love, with a soaring chorus and emotional delivery

0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)

Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

A catchy and upbeat pop song about embracing your flaws and imperfections, with a defiant message of self-love

LO$ER=LO♡ER

Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

An edgy and charismatic pop-rock track about the temptation of the dark side, with a powerful performance from the members

Good Boy Gone Bad

Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

A cynical and refreshing pop song about the unrealistic expectations of love, with a witty and relatable message

Anti-Romantic

Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

A fun and energetic pop-dance track with a sweet and addictive melody, perfect for a mood boost

Sugar Rush Ride

Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

A rebellious and grungy rock song about the desire to break free from societal norms, with a raw and energetic performance from the members

Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)

Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

A haunting and atmospheric pop-rock track about the pain of being ghosted, with a melancholic melody and heartfelt lyrics

Ghosting

Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

