Top 10 TXT songs to listen
An empowering anthem celebrating the individuality of the youth, with a vibrant mix of pop, rock, and hip-hop elements
Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Crown
A magical pop song about embracing the in-between moments of life, with a whimsical melody and dreamy soundscape
Blue Hour
A dark and atmospheric pop-rock track about the struggles of growing up and finding your place in the world
Run Away
A heartfelt ballad about the realization of true love, with a soaring chorus and emotional delivery
0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)
A catchy and upbeat pop song about embracing your flaws and imperfections, with a defiant message of self-love
LO$ER=LO♡ER
An edgy and charismatic pop-rock track about the temptation of the dark side, with a powerful performance from the members
Good Boy Gone Bad
A cynical and refreshing pop song about the unrealistic expectations of love, with a witty and relatable message
Anti-Romantic
A fun and energetic pop-dance track with a sweet and addictive melody, perfect for a mood boost
Sugar Rush Ride
A rebellious and grungy rock song about the desire to break free from societal norms, with a raw and energetic performance from the members
Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)
A haunting and atmospheric pop-rock track about the pain of being ghosted, with a melancholic melody and heartfelt lyrics
Ghosting
