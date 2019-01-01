Top 10 TXT title tracks
A title track from TXT's fifth Korean EP The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. It was released in January 2023
Sugar Rush Ride
A title track from TXT's fourth Korean EP minisode 2: Thursday's Child. It was released in May 2022
Good Boy Gone Bad
A title track from TXT's second studio album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze. It was released in May 2021
0x1= Lovesong (I know I love You) feat. Seori
A title track from TXT's repackaged album The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape. It was released in August 2021
Loser=Lover
A title track from TXT's third EP Minisode1: Blue Hour. It was released in October 2020
Blue Hour
A title track from TXT's second mini-album The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY. It was released in May 2020
Can't You See Me?
A title track from TXT's studio album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. It was released in October 2019
9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
A title track from TXT's debut EP The Dream Chapter: STAR. It was released in March 2019. They were BigHit Music's first boy group after BTS
CROWN
This song is a joint single released by TXT and the Jonas Brothers, an American pop rock band. It was released in July 2023
Do It Like That
The trendiest song of 2023, you have to listen to this one. Released in EP The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, the song has an afro-pop rhythm
Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)
