Top 10 Underrated Korean Rom-Coms
The K-drama revolves around the romance between a renowned world star, a member of the idol band LUNA, who struggles with somnambulism, and a fake doctor who infiltrates the group's dorm to secretly treat him
Let Me Be Your Knight
Source: SBS
The K-drama delves into the intricate office romance between sunbae Song Ah and hoobae Hyun Seung, whose love for her remains unrequited
She Would Never Know
Source: JTBC
After a breakup and her mother's death, Lee YeonReum starts anew in a village. She connects with An Dae Beom, a quiet librarian, and through their bond, finds healing and self-discovery
Summer Strike
Source: ENA
Eun Ha Won takes on a mission to change three unruly chaebols. While living in their mansion, a love quadrangle forms, including a bodyguard, in this K-drama
Cinderella and the Four Knights
Source: tvN
This K-drama follows the comedic office romance of Koo Se Ra, who opts for politics over a job, and Seo Kong Myung, a demoted elite officer. Together, they form an unconventional team to expose and take down corrupt politicians.
Memorials
Source: KBS2
This K-drama revolves around the romance between rookie NIS agents who conceal their true identities while navigating their missions
7th Grade Civil Service
Source: MBC
The story follows Bok Soo, unfairly expelled for being accused of bullying. As an adult seeking revenge, returning to school doesn't go smoothly. He finds trouble and love along the way
My Strange Hero
Source: SBS
This K-drama follows the cohabitation story of a man pretending to be gay and a woman who has experienced repeated betrayals in love
Personal Taste
Source: MBC
This K-Drama depicts the friendship and love stories of four rock band members who venture to the countryside to engage in farming
Modern Farmer
Source: SBS
Love All Play portrays a sports romance between Park Taeyang, a lively 25-year-old, and Park Tae Joon, a professional athlete. Amidst their badminton careers, they navigate their personal wounds and feelings for each other
Love All Play
Source: KBS2