Hemelin Darlong

august 13, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Underrated Korean Rom-Coms

The K-drama revolves around the romance between a renowned world star, a member of the idol band LUNA, who struggles with somnambulism, and a fake doctor who infiltrates the group's dorm to secretly treat him

Let Me Be Your Knight

Source: SBS

The K-drama delves into the intricate office romance between sunbae Song Ah and hoobae Hyun Seung, whose love for her remains unrequited

She Would Never Know

Source: JTBC

After a breakup and her mother's death, Lee YeonReum starts anew in a village. She connects with An Dae Beom, a quiet librarian, and through their bond, finds healing and self-discovery

Summer Strike

Source: ENA

Eun Ha Won takes on a mission to change three unruly chaebols. While living in their mansion, a love quadrangle forms, including a bodyguard, in this K-drama

Cinderella and the Four Knights

Source: tvN 

This K-drama follows the comedic office romance of Koo Se Ra, who opts for politics over a job, and Seo Kong Myung, a demoted elite officer. Together, they form an unconventional team to expose and take down corrupt politicians.

Memorials

Source: KBS2

This K-drama revolves around the romance between rookie NIS agents who conceal their true identities while navigating their missions

7th Grade Civil Service

Source: MBC

The story follows Bok Soo, unfairly expelled for being accused of bullying. As an adult seeking revenge, returning to school doesn't go smoothly. He finds trouble and love along the way

My Strange Hero

Source: SBS

This K-drama follows the cohabitation story of a man pretending to be gay and a woman who has experienced repeated betrayals in love

Personal Taste

Source: MBC 

This K-Drama depicts the friendship and love stories of four rock band members who venture to the countryside to engage in farming

Modern Farmer

Source: SBS

Love All Play portrays a sports romance between Park Taeyang, a lively 25-year-old, and Park Tae Joon, a professional athlete. Amidst their badminton careers, they navigate their personal wounds and feelings for each other

Love All Play

Source: KBS2

