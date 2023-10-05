Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
05 OCTOBER, 2023
Top 10 underrated SRK films
Regarded as one of the best and the most underrated films of the superstar's career, any true SRK fan must not miss his breakthrough performance as Mohan, a scientist of NSA
Swades (2004)
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Talking about Shahrukh's negative roles his portrayal of vicious-sided lover Vijay will undoubtedly make your blood boil with rage
Anjaam(1994)
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
In this Kundan Shah directorial, Khan doesn't get the deserved recognition for flawlessly depicting heartbreak and vulnerability through his expressive eyes
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
The actor showcases an array of emotions by incredibly demonstrating the double role of superstar Aryan Khan and his turbulent fan Gaurav
Fan(2016)
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Set in the period of partition, SRK stepped down from his leading man position to tremendously exhibit the role of Amjad Ali Khan who is helping his friend to seek justice for his wife's murder
Hey Ram (2000)
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Despite being a box office wreck, the actor's extraordinary portrayal of emperor Ashoka indeed stands out
Asoka (2001)
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
In this heart-wrenching sports drama, Khan incredibly shows his versatility as an actor in the role of Kabir Khan, the Head coach of the Indian Women's Hockey team
Chak De! India (2007)
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
In this Mani Ratnam-helmed film being true to his King of Romance status Shahrukh gave an astonishing performance as a young man who fell in love with a terrorist
Dil Se (1998)
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
A remake of the 1973 movie 'Duvidha' SRK seized the screen by playing a dual role with such perfection. Although it failed to impress the audience
Paheli(2005)
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Years before nailing the typical lover boy image, Mr.Khan beautifully illustrated the role of a common man who came to Mumbai city to fulfill his dreams
Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman(1992)
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
