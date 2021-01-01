Top 10 Unexpected K-pop Collaborations
Pujya Doss
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU and Suga of BTS - Eight
A dreamy and nostalgic song about growing up
While Key and Taeyeon are all smiles and laughter when they’re together, the moody, melancholic Hate That from the former’s 2021 album is a heartbreakingly beautiful ode to lost love
Image: SM Entertainment
SHINee’s Key and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – Hate That
The close friendship between the members of ENHYPEN and TXT is no secret, and perhaps that’s why Yeonjun sounded right at home on this track
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ENHYPEN and TXT’s Yeonjun – Blockbuster
Taemin and Seulgi show off their prowess as vocalists, and their unique voices perfectly express the push-and-pull of Heart Stop
Image: SM Entertainment
SHINee’s Taemin and Red Velvet’s Seulgi – Heart Stop
The captivating Crazy Like You from Chungha’s second studio album perfectly taps into the singer’s sultry side
Image: Feel GHood Music
Chungha and BIBI – Crazy Like You
Our Blues was one of the biggest K-dramas of 2022, but its soundtrack took things to another level with an incredible collaboration between close friends BTS’s Jimin and Ha Sung Woon
Image: tvN
BTS’s Jimin and Ha Sung Woon – With You
In addition to her infectious rap introduction, the (G)I-DLE leader and rapper even made an appearance in the song’s music video
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon and (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon – Dessert
Image: Cube Entertainment
To the delight of many, Nayeon also enlisted the help of label-mate Felix of Stray Kids for a playful rap verse on this track!
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE’s Nayeon and Stray Kids’ Felix – No Problem
VIBE is a funky and upbeat song about finding your groove and enjoying the moment. It features the smooth vocals of Taeyang and Jimin
Jimin and Taeyang - Vibe
Image: The Black Label
That That is a funky and energetic song about letting loose and having fun. It features the catchy vocals of PSY and SUGA, and the addictive beat will have you dancing along in no time
PSY and SUGA of BTS - That That
Image: P Nation