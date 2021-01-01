Heading 3

april 13, 2024

Top 10 Unexpected K-pop Collaborations 

Pujya Doss

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU and Suga of BTS - Eight 

A dreamy and nostalgic song about growing up

While Key and Taeyeon are all smiles and laughter when they’re together, the moody, melancholic Hate That from the former’s 2021 album is a heartbreakingly beautiful ode to lost love

Image: SM Entertainment

SHINee’s Key and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – Hate That

The close friendship between the members of ENHYPEN and TXT is no secret, and perhaps that’s why Yeonjun sounded right at home on this track

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

ENHYPEN and TXT’s Yeonjun – Blockbuster

Taemin and Seulgi show off their prowess as vocalists, and their unique voices perfectly express the push-and-pull of Heart Stop

Image: SM Entertainment

SHINee’s Taemin and Red Velvet’s Seulgi – Heart Stop

The captivating Crazy Like You from Chungha’s second studio album perfectly taps into the singer’s sultry side

Image: Feel GHood Music

Chungha and BIBI – Crazy Like You

Our Blues was one of the biggest K-dramas of 2022, but its soundtrack took things to another level with an incredible collaboration between close friends BTS’s Jimin and Ha Sung Woon

Image: tvN

BTS’s Jimin and Ha Sung Woon – With You

In addition to her infectious rap introduction, the (G)I-DLE leader and rapper even made an appearance in the song’s music video

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon and (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon – Dessert

Image: Cube Entertainment 

To the delight of many, Nayeon also enlisted the help of label-mate Felix of Stray Kids for a playful rap verse on this track!

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE’s Nayeon and Stray Kids’ Felix – No Problem

VIBE is a funky and upbeat song about finding your groove and enjoying the moment. It features the smooth vocals of Taeyang and Jimin

Jimin and Taeyang - Vibe

Image: The Black Label

That That is a funky and energetic song about letting loose and having fun. It features the catchy vocals of PSY and SUGA, and the addictive beat will have you dancing along in no time

PSY and SUGA of BTS - That That

Image: P Nation

