Top 10 Unforgettable K-drama Trios

In Reply 1988, Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, and Ryu Jun Yeol portrayed childhood friends whose evolving dynamics created a captivating love triangle, with innocent genius Choi Taek and flirty best friend Jungpal vying for Sung Deok Sun's heart
SOURCE: tvN
Strong Woman Bong Soon unfolds a love triangle where Bong Soon navigates unrequited love for her friend, eventually choosing Min Hyuk, creating an amicable bond with Guk Doo for a heartwarming ending as he congratulates their marriage
SOURCE: JTBC
True Beauty: Despite the challenges faced by the love triangle involving Han Seo Jun, Lee Su Ho, and Lim Ju Kyung, it's evident that they share an enduring and unbreakable bond
SOURCE: tvN
Goblin: Kim Shin, Wang Yeo, and Ji Eun Tak embody the essence of ultimate K-Drama squad goals, despite their occasional differences and challenges
SOURCE: tvN
Our Beloved Summer is a must-watch K-drama with a captivating love triangle starring Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, and Park Jin Joo. it promises a compelling mix of romance, heartbreak, and coming-of-age narratives
SOURCE: SBS
Hwarang, an action-comedy drama, that showcases a perplexing love triangle involving Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, and Park Hyung Sik. With a stellar cast, it adds a touch of romance and comedy to the mix
SOURCE: KBS2
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo weaves a captivating love triangle as the princes Wang So and Wang Wook vie for the affection of Hae Soo, set against the backdrop of time travel and royal intrigue
SOURCE: SBS
Vincenzo: Despite their conflicting personalities, the unique connection shared between Vincenzo Cassano, Hong Cha Young, and Nam Joo Sung is too distinctive to overlook
SOURCE: tvN
Its Okay to Not Be Okay: While Go Moon Young isn't biologically linked to Moon Gang Tae and Moon Sang Tae, their newly established family boasts one of the most oddly heartwarming dynamics ever
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
In Kill Me Heal Me, Ji Sung plays a unique role in the love triangle, embodying both Cha Do Hyun, the main character, and Shin Se Gi, his ruthless alter personality, creating a distinctive dynamic with the heroine, Oh Ri Jin