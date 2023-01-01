Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

DECEMBEr 30, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 unmissable fantasy K-dramas 

This extraordinary tale of a CODA boy's time-travel journey and his encounter with his teenage father has entertained audiences worldwide 

Twinkling Watermelon

Image Source: tvN

Filled with numerous hilarious and adorable moments, this fantasy drama should definitely be on your watchlist 

Destined With You

Image Source: JTBC

One of the most underrated series of 2023, the heartfelt story of this fantasy drama is simply magical 

A Time I Called You

Image Source: Netflix

With the undeniable chemistry between the leads and the intriguing narrative, this ongoing drama has become a fan favorite overnight 

My Demon

Image Source: SBS TV

My Lovely Liar

Image Source: tvN

Revolving around the tale of a young woman born with the ability to hear lies, this show comes across as extremely fascinating 

Set in 1945 Gyeongseong City, this fantasy thriller starring Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon can't be overlooked 

Gyeongseong Creature

Image Source: Netflix 

Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, this drama revolves around the story of a woman who is cursed to transform into a dog whenever she kisses anyone 

A Good Day to Be a Dog

Image Source: MBC TV

Featuring the theme of reincarnation and fantasy, K-drama lovers should not overlook this masterpiece 

See You In My 19th Life

Image Source: tvN

Revolving around a unique plotline of a taxi driver who unwillingly became a delivery man of the ghosts 

Delivery Man

Image Source: ENA

The storyline follows a young man who experienced death and reincarnation twelve times due to the judgment of Death 

Death's Game

Image Source: TVING

