Top 10 unmissable fantasy K-dramas
This extraordinary tale of a CODA boy's time-travel journey and his encounter with his teenage father has entertained audiences worldwide
Twinkling Watermelon
Image Source: tvN
Filled with numerous hilarious and adorable moments, this fantasy drama should definitely be on your watchlist
Destined With You
Image Source: JTBC
One of the most underrated series of 2023, the heartfelt story of this fantasy drama is simply magical
A Time I Called You
Image Source: Netflix
With the undeniable chemistry between the leads and the intriguing narrative, this ongoing drama has become a fan favorite overnight
My Demon
Image Source: SBS TV
My Lovely Liar
Image Source: tvN
Revolving around the tale of a young woman born with the ability to hear lies, this show comes across as extremely fascinating
Set in 1945 Gyeongseong City, this fantasy thriller starring Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon can't be overlooked
Gyeongseong Creature
Image Source: Netflix
Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, this drama revolves around the story of a woman who is cursed to transform into a dog whenever she kisses anyone
A Good Day to Be a Dog
Image Source: MBC TV
Featuring the theme of reincarnation and fantasy, K-drama lovers should not overlook this masterpiece
See You In My 19th Life
Image Source: tvN
Revolving around a unique plotline of a taxi driver who unwillingly became a delivery man of the ghosts
Delivery Man
Image Source: ENA
The storyline follows a young man who experienced death and reincarnation twelve times due to the judgment of Death
Death's Game
Image Source: TVING