Top 10 Vampire K-dramas to watch
Seon Woo Hyul, an immortal half-human, half-vampire, aims to sleep for 100 years in a coffin to regain his humanity in this fantasy romcom.
Image: KBS2
HeartBeat
Surgeon Park Ji-sang lives a double life as a vampire craving blood while saving lives
Image: KBS
Blood
Min Tae-yeon, turned vampire, employs extraordinary abilities to solve cases involving the undead and supernatural
Vampire Prosecutor
Image: OCN
Min Tae-yeon and his team continue investigating supernatural cases in this stand-alone successor
Vampire Prosecutor 2
Image: OCN
This lighthearted web show explores the lives of vampires and non-vampires
Immortal Goddess
Image: Naver TV cast
A guardian vampire meets a female bookseller, posing as a man, in a tale of survival and forbidden romance
The Scholar Who Walks The Night
Image: MBC
Centuries-old vampire Louis falls for Seo Young, whose blood holds extraordinary abilities
Vampire Flower
Image: Naver TV cast
A vampire family adapts to modern times, hunting differently to survive under the radar
The Sweet Blood
Image: Naver TV cast
Vampires and humans coexist in a fantasy world based on the webtoon of the same name
Orange Marmalade
Image: KBS2
Even an 821-year-old vampire isn't immune to internet fame in this tale of viral sensation
Bite Sisters
Image: KBS2