Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Vampire K-dramas to watch

Seon Woo Hyul, an immortal half-human, half-vampire, aims to sleep for 100 years in a coffin to regain his humanity in this fantasy romcom. 

Image: KBS2

HeartBeat

Surgeon Park Ji-sang lives a double life as a vampire craving blood while saving lives

Image: KBS

Blood

Min Tae-yeon, turned vampire, employs extraordinary abilities to solve cases involving the undead and supernatural

Vampire Prosecutor

Image: OCN

Min Tae-yeon and his team continue investigating supernatural cases in this stand-alone successor

Vampire Prosecutor 2

Image: OCN

This lighthearted web show explores the lives of vampires and non-vampires

Immortal Goddess

Image:  Naver TV cast

A guardian vampire meets a female bookseller, posing as a man, in a tale of survival and forbidden romance

The Scholar Who Walks The Night

Image: MBC

Centuries-old vampire Louis falls for Seo Young, whose blood holds extraordinary abilities

Vampire Flower

Image:  Naver TV cast

A vampire family adapts to modern times, hunting differently to survive under the radar

The Sweet Blood

Image:  Naver TV cast

Vampires and humans coexist in a fantasy world based on the webtoon of the same name

Orange Marmalade

Image: KBS2

Even an 821-year-old vampire isn't immune to internet fame in this tale of viral sensation

Bite Sisters

Image: KBS2

