Top 10 Virgo K-pop idols
Towering maknae with ethereal beauty and a commanding stage presence
Image: Off The Record Entertainment.
Wonyoung (IZ*ONE)
Golden maknae, an ace dancer, and soulful vocalist. His talent shines in every performance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Versatile visual and lead dancer, radiating charisma on stage. Her elegance captivates hearts effortlessly
Image: Off The Record Entertainment.
Yujin (IZ*ONE)
Sultry vocalist and radiant performer, Joy's magnetic stage presence adds a touch of glamour
Image: SM Entertainment.
Joy (Red Velvet)
Multilingual rapper and skilled dancer, Mark's swag and versatility make him a standout idol
Mark (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Main vocalist with a powerful voice, Junkyu's emotive singing leaves a lasting impression
Image: YG Entertainment.
Junkyu (TREASURE)
Charismatic leader and rapper, RM's profound lyrics and leadership define BTS's success
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS)
Energetic rapper and dancer, Yeonjun's vibrant stage presence complements TXT's dynamic performances
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yeonjun (TXT)
Multitalented rapper and lyricist, Han's raw talent and charismatic stage presence resonate with fans
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Han (Stray Kids)
Deep-voiced rapper and captivating dancer, Felix's unique charm elevates Stray Kids' performances
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Felix (Stray Kids)