Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 06, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Virgo K-pop idols 

Towering maknae with ethereal beauty and a commanding stage presence

Image:  Off The Record Entertainment.

Wonyoung (IZ*ONE)

Golden maknae, an ace dancer, and soulful vocalist. His talent shines in every performance

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS)

Versatile visual and lead dancer, radiating charisma on stage. Her elegance captivates hearts effortlessly

Image:  Off The Record Entertainment.

Yujin (IZ*ONE)

Sultry vocalist and radiant performer, Joy's magnetic stage presence adds a touch of glamour

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Joy (Red Velvet)

Multilingual rapper and skilled dancer, Mark's swag and versatility make him a standout idol

Mark (GOT7)

 Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Main vocalist with a powerful voice, Junkyu's emotive singing leaves a lasting impression

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Junkyu (TREASURE)

Charismatic leader and rapper, RM's profound lyrics and leadership define BTS's success

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS)

Energetic rapper and dancer, Yeonjun's vibrant stage presence complements TXT's dynamic performances

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Yeonjun (TXT)

Multitalented rapper and lyricist, Han's raw talent and charismatic stage presence resonate with fans

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Han (Stray Kids)

Deep-voiced rapper and captivating dancer, Felix's unique charm elevates Stray Kids' performances

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Felix (Stray Kids)

