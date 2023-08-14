Heading 3

August 14, 2023

Top 10 winners of Bigg Boss 

Rahul Roy had won the first-ever season of Bigg Boss in 2007. Along with the trophy, he took home Rs.1 crore

Rahul Roy

Image: Rahul Roy Instagram

Shweta Tiwari defeated the great Khali to win Bigg Boss Season 4

Shweta Tiwari 

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram 

Juhi Parmar was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 5

Juhi Parmar

Image: Juhi Parmar Instagram 

Urvashi Dholakia lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 6 and took home Rs. 50 lakh

Urvashi Dholakia

Image: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Gauahar Khan took home the Bigg Boss 7 trophy by defeating Tanishaa Mukerji 

Gauahar Khan

Image: Gauhar Khan Instagram

During the show, Gautam Gulati gained a lot of popularity and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 8

Gautam Gulati

Image: Gautam Gulati Instagram 

Manveer Gurjar was announced the winner of Bigg Boss Season 10. He was the first commoner to win the show

Manveer Gurjar

Image: Manveer Gurjar Instagram

Shilpa Shinde beat Hina Khan to take home the trophy of Bigg Boss season 11

Shilpa Shinde

Image: Shilpa Shinde Instagram 

Dipika Kakar bagged the trophy of Bigg Boss season 12 

Dipika Kakar

Image: Dipika's Instagram 

Late actor Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. His season is touted to be the most famous in the history of Bigg Boss 

Sidharth Shukla

Image: Sidharth Shukla Instagram 

