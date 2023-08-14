Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
August 14, 2023
Top 10 winners of Bigg Boss
Rahul Roy had won the first-ever season of Bigg Boss in 2007. Along with the trophy, he took home Rs.1 crore
Rahul Roy
Image: Rahul Roy Instagram
Shweta Tiwari defeated the great Khali to win Bigg Boss Season 4
Shweta Tiwari
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Juhi Parmar was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 5
Juhi Parmar
Image: Juhi Parmar Instagram
Urvashi Dholakia lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 6 and took home Rs. 50 lakh
Urvashi Dholakia
Image: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Gauahar Khan took home the Bigg Boss 7 trophy by defeating Tanishaa Mukerji
Gauahar Khan
Image: Gauhar Khan Instagram
During the show, Gautam Gulati gained a lot of popularity and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 8
Gautam Gulati
Image: Gautam Gulati Instagram
Manveer Gurjar was announced the winner of Bigg Boss Season 10. He was the first commoner to win the show
Manveer Gurjar
Image: Manveer Gurjar Instagram
Shilpa Shinde beat Hina Khan to take home the trophy of Bigg Boss season 11
Shilpa Shinde
Image: Shilpa Shinde Instagram
Dipika Kakar bagged the trophy of Bigg Boss season 12
Dipika Kakar
Image: Dipika's Instagram
Late actor Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. His season is touted to be the most famous in the history of Bigg Boss
Sidharth Shukla
Image: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.