Image: SBS
Topping our list, this Ahn Hyo Seop- Kim Sejeong starrer was a surprising entry for fans who did not expect a very happening release like this
Business Proposal
Image: tvN
Focusing on the growth of aspiring teenagers as they fall in love and fall out of it, this drama hit it big
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Image: Apple TV+
Lee Min Ho’s blockbuster release has been hailed as his career best and is set to return with a season 2
Pachinko
Image: MBC
A half-human, half-inter SF9 member Rowoon heralds this suicide prevention team and finds a purpose in his hopeless life
Tomorrow
Image: tvN
Hong sisters have done it again with this tale of soul shifting mages and their fantasy world
Alchemy of Souls
Image: Netflix
Korean entertainment once again showed that they are the Kings of zombie content with this high school number already renewed for the next season
All of Us Are Dead
Image: tvN
Our Blues
An omnibus drama dealing with the not-so-widely spoken about happenings of daily lives brings comfort and pain in equal numbers
Image: SBS
Love stays, but sometimes people don’t and that’s life- a lesson well taught in this happily ending love story
Our Beloved Summer
Image: JTBC
Grieving is a long process, sometimes dealt with more difficulty by relations people have made throughout their lives
Thirty-Nine
Image: KBS
The most underrated release of the year, this sports-driven drama is a comforting slow walk you need to take
Love All Play
