Image: SBS

Topping our list, this Ahn Hyo Seop- Kim Sejeong starrer was a surprising entry for fans who did not expect a very happening release like this

Business Proposal

Image: tvN 

Focusing on the growth of aspiring teenagers as they fall in love and fall out of it, this drama hit it big

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Image: Apple TV+

Lee Min Ho’s blockbuster release has been hailed as his career best and is set to return with a season 2

Pachinko

Image: MBC

A half-human, half-inter SF9 member Rowoon heralds this suicide prevention team and finds a purpose in his hopeless life

Tomorrow

Image: tvN

Hong sisters have done it again with this tale of soul shifting mages and their fantasy world

Alchemy of Souls

Image: Netflix

Korean entertainment once again showed that they are the Kings of zombie content with this high school number already renewed for the next season

All of Us Are Dead

Image: tvN

Our Blues

An omnibus drama dealing with the not-so-widely spoken about happenings of daily lives brings comfort and pain in equal numbers

Image: SBS

Love stays, but sometimes people don’t and that’s life- a lesson well taught in this happily ending love story

Our Beloved Summer

Image: JTBC

Grieving is a long process, sometimes dealt with more difficulty by relations people have made throughout their lives

Thirty-Nine

Image: KBS

The most underrated release of the year, this sports-driven drama is a comforting slow walk you need to take

Love All Play

