Top 4th Gen leaders of K-pop groups
Pratyusha Dash
Stray Kids’ Bang Chan
Bang Chan holds the position of the oldest member and serves as the leader of Stray Kids
Known as "JYP's Secret Weapon," Yeji takes on the role of leader in the K-pop girl band ITZY. She is recognized for her dedication to safeguarding and supporting her fellow members
ITZY’s Yeji
Jungwon is a multifaceted South Korean artist, excelling as a singer, songwriter, dancer, and more. He holds prominent roles as the leader, lead vocalist, and lead dancer of ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN’s Jungwon
Yu Ji Min, known professionally as Karina, showcases her talents as a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer. She holds the esteemed position of leader for the girl group aespa
aespa’s Karina
TXT’s Soobin assumes the role of leader within the group. He was selected for this position based on his remarkable leadership abilities and capacity to guide the team effectively
TXT’s Soobin
Chaewon leads LE SSERAFIM and was previously part of Iz*One from Produce 48
LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon
Hongjoong holds the positions of leader, rapper, and composer within ATEEZ
ATEEZ’s Hongjoong
An Yujin takes on the roles of leader, lead vocalist, and main dancer within IVE
IVE’s An Yujin
Haewon serves as both the leader and a vocalist of NMIXX
NMIXX’s Haewon
(G)I-dle's leader is Soyeon, who primarily produces their songs. Additionally, she holds the positions of Main Rapper, Sub Vocalist, and Center within the group
(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
