Heading 3

may 01, 2024

Entertainment

Top 4th Gen leaders of K-pop groups

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment 

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan 

Bang Chan holds the position of the oldest member and serves as the leader of Stray Kids

Known as "JYP's Secret Weapon," Yeji takes on the role of leader in the K-pop girl band ITZY. She is recognized for her dedication to safeguarding and supporting her fellow members

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment 

ITZY’s Yeji

Jungwon is a multifaceted South Korean artist, excelling as a singer, songwriter, dancer, and more. He holds prominent roles as the leader, lead vocalist, and lead dancer of ENHYPEN

Image Credits- BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN’s Jungwon

Yu Ji Min, known professionally as Karina, showcases her talents as a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer. She holds the esteemed position of leader for the girl group aespa

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

aespa’s Karina

TXT’s Soobin assumes the role of leader within the group. He was selected for this position based on his remarkable leadership abilities and capacity to guide the team effectively

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT’s Soobin

Chaewon leads LE SSERAFIM and was previously part of Iz*One from Produce 48

Image Credits- Source Music

LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon

Hongjoong holds the positions of leader, rapper, and composer within ATEEZ

ATEEZ’s Hongjoong

Image Credits- KQ Entertainment

An Yujin takes on the roles of leader, lead vocalist, and main dancer within IVE

Image Credits- Starship Entertainment

IVE’s An Yujin

Haewon serves as both the leader and a vocalist of NMIXX

NMIXX’s Haewon

Image Credits- SQU4D

(G)I-dle's leader is Soyeon, who primarily produces their songs. Additionally, she holds the positions of Main Rapper, Sub Vocalist, and Center within the group

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

Image Credits- CUBE Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here