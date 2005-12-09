Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

may 5, 2024

Entertainment

Top 4th Gen maknaes of K-pop groups

I.N, the youngest member of Stray Kids, born on February 8, 2001, is beloved by his bandmates, who affectionately call him Desert Fox, Our Maknae, Spoon Worm Yang, Fiona, and Bean Worm

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment 

Stray Kids’ I.N.

Hyein, the youngest member of NewJeans, is a gifted vocalist. Previously, she showcased her talents as a member of the co-ed group Play With Me Club and the girl group U.SSO Girl

Image Credits- ADOR

NewJeans’ Hyein

Niki, born on December 9th, 2005, is the main dancer of ENHYPEN. Renowned for his exceptional dancing skills, he is widely regarded as the group's top dancer by both fans and fellow members

ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki

Image Credits- BELIFT LAB

Yuna, born December 9, 2003, is the maknae of ITZY. Before joining ITZY, she trained at JYP Entertainment for three years

ITZY’s Yuna

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment 

HueningKai, born on August 14, 2002, holds the distinction of being the first foreign idol to debut under BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT’s HueningKai 

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

NingNing is the youngest member and Main Vocalist of aespa. She  previously participated in Let’s Sing Kids in China

aespa’s NingNing

Image Credits- SM Entertainment


Hong Eunchae, the youngest member of LE SSERAFIM, harbored a long-standing dream of becoming an idol. Additionally, she hosts her own web variety series titled Eunchae's Star Diary

LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae

Image Credits- Source Music

Jongho, the youngest member of ATEEZ, takes on the roles of Main Vocalist and Maknae within the group

ATEEZ’s Jongho

Image Credits- KQ Entertainment

Leeseo holds the position of maknae in IVE and showcases her talents as the Lead Dancer, Sub Vocalist, and Visual of the group

IVE’s Leeseo

Image Credits- Starship Entertainment

So Junghwan, the youngest member of TREASURE, takes on the role of Lead Dancer and Vocalist

TREASURE’s So Junghwan

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here