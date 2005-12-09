Top 4th Gen maknaes of K-pop groups
I.N, the youngest member of Stray Kids, born on February 8, 2001, is beloved by his bandmates, who affectionately call him Desert Fox, Our Maknae, Spoon Worm Yang, Fiona, and Bean Worm
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids’ I.N.
Hyein, the youngest member of NewJeans, is a gifted vocalist. Previously, she showcased her talents as a member of the co-ed group Play With Me Club and the girl group U.SSO Girl
Image Credits- ADOR
NewJeans’ Hyein
Niki, born on December 9th, 2005, is the main dancer of ENHYPEN. Renowned for his exceptional dancing skills, he is widely regarded as the group's top dancer by both fans and fellow members
ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki
Image Credits- BELIFT LAB
Yuna, born December 9, 2003, is the maknae of ITZY. Before joining ITZY, she trained at JYP Entertainment for three years
ITZY’s Yuna
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
HueningKai, born on August 14, 2002, holds the distinction of being the first foreign idol to debut under BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT’s HueningKai
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
NingNing is the youngest member and Main Vocalist of aespa. She previously participated in Let’s Sing Kids in China
aespa’s NingNing
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Hong Eunchae, the youngest member of LE SSERAFIM, harbored a long-standing dream of becoming an idol. Additionally, she hosts her own web variety series titled Eunchae's Star Diary
LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae
Image Credits- Source Music
Jongho, the youngest member of ATEEZ, takes on the roles of Main Vocalist and Maknae within the group
ATEEZ’s Jongho
Image Credits- KQ Entertainment
Leeseo holds the position of maknae in IVE and showcases her talents as the Lead Dancer, Sub Vocalist, and Visual of the group
IVE’s Leeseo
Image Credits- Starship Entertainment
So Junghwan, the youngest member of TREASURE, takes on the role of Lead Dancer and Vocalist
TREASURE’s So Junghwan
Image Credits- YG Entertainment