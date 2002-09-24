Top 4th gen oldest members
Karina is aespa’s oldest member and leader
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
aespa’s Karina
Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan is also the group’s hyung
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids’ Bangchan
Gaeul, born on September 24, 2002, is the oldest member of IVE and was the second to be revealed pre-debut
IVE’s Gaeul
Image Credits- Starship Entertainment
Sakura, born on March 19, 1998, is LE SSERAFIM's oldest member and a former member of IZ*ONE
LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura
Image Credits- Source Music
Yeonjun is the oldest member of the group and excels in rapping, dancing, and singing
TXT’s Yeonjun
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Miyeon, the oldest member of (G)I-DLE, serves as the group's vocalist. Additionally, she voiced Ahri in the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA
(G)-IDLE’s Miyeon
Image Credits- Cube Entertainment
Seonghwa, the oldest member of ATEEZ, is a versatile talent within the group, serving as the vocalist, rapper, performer, and visual
ATEEZ’s Seonghwa
Image Credits- KQ Entertainment
Minji, born on May 7, 2004, is the oldest member of the group. She was 18 years old at the time of their debut
NewJeans’ Minji
Image Credits- ADOR
ITZY’s Yeji is the oldest member and the leader of the rising girl group
ITZY’s Yeji
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
Heesung, the oldest member of ENHYPEN, holds key roles within the group as the lead vocal, dancer, and visual, contributing significantly to their popularity
ENHYPEN’s Heesung
Image Credits-BE:LIFT Lab