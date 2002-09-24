Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

may 5, 2024

Entertainment

Top 4th gen oldest members

Karina is aespa’s oldest member and leader

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

aespa’s Karina

Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan is also the group’s hyung

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids’ Bangchan

Gaeul, born on September 24, 2002, is the oldest member of IVE and was the second to be revealed pre-debut

IVE’s Gaeul

Image Credits- Starship Entertainment

Sakura, born on March 19, 1998, is LE SSERAFIM's oldest member and a former member of IZ*ONE

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura

Image Credits- Source Music

Yeonjun is the oldest member of the group and excels in rapping, dancing, and singing

TXT’s Yeonjun

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Miyeon, the oldest member of (G)I-DLE, serves as the group's vocalist. Additionally, she voiced Ahri in the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA

(G)-IDLE’s Miyeon

Image Credits- Cube Entertainment


Seonghwa, the oldest member of ATEEZ, is a versatile talent within the group, serving as the vocalist, rapper, performer, and visual

ATEEZ’s Seonghwa 

Image Credits- KQ Entertainment

Minji, born on May 7, 2004, is the oldest member of the group. She was 18 years old at the time of their debut

NewJeans’ Minji

Image Credits- ADOR

ITZY’s Yeji is the oldest member and the leader of the rising girl group

ITZY’s Yeji

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment 

Heesung, the oldest member of ENHYPEN, holds key roles within the group as the lead vocal, dancer, and visual, contributing significantly to their popularity

ENHYPEN’s Heesung

Image Credits-BE:LIFT Lab

