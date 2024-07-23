Heading 3
july 23, 2024
Top 5 biggest contracts in NBA history
Jayson Tatum signed a groundbreaking $314 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics for five years
Jayson Tatum
Image Credits: Getty
This deal is set to begin in the 2025-26 season and will keep him in the Boston Celtics through the 2029-30 season
Image Credits: Getty
Jaylen Brown signed a whopping $304 million contract with the Boston Celtics for five years
Jaylen Brown
Image Credits: Getty
He was the highest-paid player in the NBA until recently when Jayson Tatum signed a higher deal with the Boston Celtics
Image Credits: Getty
Nikola Jokic secured a lucrative five-year deal worth $276.12 million with the Nuggets in 2022
Nikola Jokic
Image Credits: Getty
Jokic has consistently dominated the league, bagging three MVP awards in recent seasons. Under his leadership, Denver won the championship in 2023
Image Credits: Getty
Bradley Beal signed a massive $251.02 million, five-year contract with the Wizards before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns last summer
Image Credits: Getty
Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns acquired Beal by offering him four pick swaps and numerous second-round picks to boost a lineup already featuring Booker and Kevin Durant
Image Credits: Getty
Anthony Edwards secured a lucrative five-year, $244 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2023
Anthony Edwards
Image Credits: Getty
He has earned his second All-Star selection and his first All-NBA and also guided the Wolves to the conference finals In the recent season
Image Credits: Getty
