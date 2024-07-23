Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

 Sports

july 23, 2024

Top 5 biggest contracts in NBA history

Jayson Tatum signed a groundbreaking $314 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics for five years

Jayson Tatum

This deal is set to begin in the 2025-26 season and will keep him in the Boston Celtics through the 2029-30 season

Jaylen Brown signed a whopping $304 million contract with the Boston Celtics for five years

Jaylen Brown

He was the highest-paid player in the NBA until recently when Jayson Tatum signed a higher deal with the Boston Celtics


Nikola Jokic secured a lucrative five-year deal worth $276.12 million with the Nuggets in 2022

 Nikola Jokic

Jokic has consistently dominated the league, bagging three MVP awards in recent seasons. Under his leadership, Denver won the championship in 2023

Bradley Beal signed a massive $251.02 million, five-year contract with the Wizards before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns last summer

Bradley Beal

Phoenix Suns acquired Beal by offering him four pick swaps and numerous second-round picks to boost a lineup already featuring Booker and Kevin Durant


Anthony Edwards secured a lucrative five-year, $244 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2023 

 Anthony Edwards

He has earned his second All-Star selection and his first All-NBA and also guided the Wolves to the conference finals In the recent season 


