Priyanshi Shah

 Sports

july 24, 2024

Top 5 Most Hated NFL Stars

Deshaun Watson faced legal troubles when more than two dozen female massage therapists charged sexual harassment and assault compliant

Deshaun Watson

Image source- deshaunwatson

But the NFL star keeps denying it. And because of his action, he was out of the entire 2021 season

#2

Image source- deshaunwatson

The perfect example of self-sabotage and wasted potential, Antonio Brown has been in light for all his off-field antics

Antonio Brown

Image source- ab

The sexual misconduct allegation and continuous social media outbursts have been the main reason for destroying his career

#4

Image source- ab

The NFL Star found himself in one of the biggest controversy when he got involved in a terrifying car crash that led to the death of 23- a year old woman and her dog

Henry Ruggs

Image source- mackwilsr

Henry Ruggs was driving under the influence and this incident led to his release from the Las Vegas Raiders

Image source- mackwilsr

#6

Kareem Hunt’s amazing career came to an end when his video of assaulting a woman in a hotel went viral

Image source- bigreem_3

Kareem Hunt

Despite this excellent performance, he was released from the Kansas City Chiefs

#8

Image source- bigreem_3

In 2022, Matt Araiza was involved in a gang rape of a 17-year-old girl. The star kept denying it, and his legal team turned this case into a money grab

Matt Araiza

Image source- mattraraiza

But this incident destroyed his public reputation, leading to the destruction of his career

#10

Image source- mattraraiza

