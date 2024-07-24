Heading 3
Top 5 Most Hated NFL Stars
Deshaun Watson faced legal troubles when more than two dozen female massage therapists charged sexual harassment and assault compliant
Deshaun Watson
Image source- deshaunwatson
But the NFL star keeps denying it. And because of his action, he was out of the entire 2021 season
#2
Image source- deshaunwatson
The perfect example of self-sabotage and wasted potential, Antonio Brown has been in light for all his off-field antics
Antonio Brown
Image source- ab
The sexual misconduct allegation and continuous social media outbursts have been the main reason for destroying his career
#4
Image source- ab
The NFL Star found himself in one of the biggest controversy when he got involved in a terrifying car crash that led to the death of 23- a year old woman and her dog
Henry Ruggs
Image source- mackwilsr
Henry Ruggs was driving under the influence and this incident led to his release from the Las Vegas Raiders
Image source- mackwilsr
#6
Kareem Hunt’s amazing career came to an end when his video of assaulting a woman in a hotel went viral
Image source- bigreem_3
Kareem Hunt
Despite this excellent performance, he was released from the Kansas City Chiefs
#8
Image source- bigreem_3
In 2022, Matt Araiza was involved in a gang rape of a 17-year-old girl. The star kept denying it, and his legal team turned this case into a money grab
Matt Araiza
Image source- mattraraiza
But this incident destroyed his public reputation, leading to the destruction of his career
#10
Image source- mattraraiza
