Top Apocalyptic
K-dramas to watch
Here is the list of the top 9 “curated for you” apocalyptic K-dramas to watch just don’t just hold mysteries but many other emotions
Image: MBC
Face monstrous mutations in an apartment building. A high school student leads a fight for survival in this heart-pounding tale of courage
Image: Netflix
Sweet Home
Joseon Prince battles a zombie plague. Dive into historical intrigue, political drama, and epic zombie battles. Brace yourself for undead mayhem
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
A deadly virus infects an apartment building. A cop and a baseball player strive to contain the outbreak. Intense suspense, moral dilemmas, and a glimmer of hope
Image: tvN
Happiness
High school turns battleground in a citywide zombie outbreak. Witness teenage survival, societal breakdown, and the resilience of the human spirit
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
In Zombieverse, South Korean entertainers fight for survival in the middle of Seoul during a zombie apocalypse. The show ends with a one-year time jump in which Seoul has been completely ravaged by the undead
Image: KBS2
Zombieverse
Angels condemn individuals to hell, sparking chaos. Explore faith, societal manipulation, and the search for truth in this chilling series
Image:Netflix
Hellbound
A writer in a murderous apartment complex faces a descent into darkness. Nerve-wracking encounters reveal secrets and danger
Image: Viu, iQiyi
Strangers from Hell
A software developer's crime-catching app takes a sinister turn. Suspenseful thriller explores the dark side of technology with twists and chilling revelations
Image: Netflix
Somebody
In a dystopian future, a vertical city hides societal decay. Explore class division and social unrest in this visually stunning and thought-provoking series
Image: Netflix
Goedam