Pujya Doss

November 19, 2023

Here is the list of the top 9 “curated for you” apocalyptic K-dramas to watch just don’t just hold mysteries but many other emotions

Image: MBC

Face monstrous mutations in an apartment building. A high school student leads a fight for survival in this heart-pounding tale of courage

Image: Netflix

Sweet Home 

Joseon Prince battles a zombie plague. Dive into historical intrigue, political drama, and epic zombie battles. Brace yourself for undead mayhem

Image: Netflix

Kingdom 

A deadly virus infects an apartment building. A cop and a baseball player strive to contain the outbreak. Intense suspense, moral dilemmas, and a glimmer of hope

Image: tvN

Happiness 

High school turns battleground in a citywide zombie outbreak. Witness teenage survival, societal breakdown, and the resilience of the human spirit 

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead 

In Zombieverse, South Korean entertainers fight for survival in the middle of Seoul during a zombie apocalypse. The show ends with a one-year time jump in which Seoul has been completely ravaged by the undead

Image: KBS2

Zombieverse

Angels condemn individuals to hell, sparking chaos. Explore faith, societal manipulation, and the search for truth in this chilling series

Image:Netflix

Hellbound

A writer in a murderous apartment complex faces a descent into darkness. Nerve-wracking encounters reveal secrets and danger 

Image: Viu, iQiyi

Strangers from Hell

A software developer's crime-catching app takes a sinister turn. Suspenseful thriller explores the dark side of technology with twists and chilling revelations

Image: Netflix

Somebody

In a dystopian future, a vertical city hides societal decay. Explore class division and social unrest in this visually stunning and thought-provoking series 

Image: Netflix

Goedam

