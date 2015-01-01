Heading 3

july 28, 2024

Top Award Winning K-dramas on Netflix

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A cross-border romance with stellar performances, deftly addressing complex themes and showcasing breathtaking cinematography

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)

Award-worthy for its riveting blend of historical drama, horror, and political intrigue, raising the bar for the zombie genre

Image: Netflix

Kingdom (2019-2021)

An emotionally charged, beautifully acted drama that tackles mental health sensitively and offers a unique love story

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

An outstanding mix of dark humor, gripping plot, and charismatic performances, redefining crime drama excellence

Vincenzo (2021)

Image: tvN

Exceptional writing and meticulous character development make it a standout in the crime genre

Image: tvN

Stranger (2017-2020)

Heartfelt storytelling, relatable characters, and nostalgic charm create an unforgettable series

Reply 1988 (2015-2016)

Image: tvN

Award-worthy for its slice-of-life authenticity, portraying friendship and humanity in a hospital setting

Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)

Image: tvN

Unique time-traveling crime-solving, coupled with stellar acting and a gripping storyline, merits accolades

Signal (2016)

Image: tvN

A profoundly moving and character-driven drama, exploring human connection and resilience, deserving of recognition

My Mister (2018)

Image: tvN

The sequel maintains its excellence in storytelling, deserving recognition for its continued gripping narrative

Stranger 2 (2020)

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here