Top B-side tracks you shouldn't miss

Agust D ft. Ryuichi Sakamoto & WoosungYoongi was always the person who would carry all the pain but still comfort you, and this song is for everyone struggling the way he was in his early career
Snooze
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ATEEZ had one of the most fantastic years in their career, and Dune, from the group’s summer release, THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW remains as one of their best songs of the year
Dune – ATEEZ
Image: KQ ENTERTAINMENT
The Devil might work hard, but TXT and Slow Rabbit, the long-time BIG HIT MUSIC in-house producer, work harder. From the moment you start listening to this song, you know there’s something beautifully wrong
Devil By The Window – TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ITZY takes the chance to display their unwavering confidence in themselves in Kill Shot. This synth-wave track is addictive, with a techno synth guiding the melody, perfectly accompanied by alluring vocals
Kill Shot – ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
In April, Kep1er released Back to the City, the upbeat B-Side that quickly became a fan-favorite and crowd-pleaser
Back to the City – Kep1er
Image: WakeOne
7PM – SEVENTEEN BSS ft. Peder Elias
Image: Pledis Entertainment
With the hype of BSS comeback after years of CARATs demanding the one, it came with a song that perfectly finishes out the day. 7PM, the sweet R&B track combines an acoustic guitar
Members Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jeno, and Jisung bring this unit song together with unmatched swagger
The BAT – NCT U
Image: SM Entertainment
Unafraid to embrace their true selves, Identity is SHINee’s vow to let go and be unapologetically themselves. Fifteen years into their career, they’re unable to be restrained, having fully discovered their identities
Identity – SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment
Chill Kill, Red Velvet’s long-awaited third studio album, possesses a variety of gems. One such gem is Knock Knock (Who’s There?), a dark dance song perfect for the Halloween season
Knock Knock (Who’s There?) – Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
Scale changes are difficult to execute in music, but many of the most iconic pieces of music in history often have them. Having one adds layers to your composition, which is especially needed for softer songs