Top Baddie K-drama actors
A charismatic and cunning villain with a hidden agenda, leaving you questioning whether to love or hate him
Image: tvN
Lee Dong-Wook (Strangers from Hell)
A master of deception, concealing his true nature behind a façade of perfection, sending chills down your spine
Image: tvN
Kim Ji-hoon (Flower of Evil)
A ruthless and power-hungry businessman, willing to sacrifice anything for his own gain, making you despise his every move
Image: JTBC
Yoo Jae-Myung (Itaewon Class)
A manipulative and sociopathic villain, feeding off the pain and suffering of others, leaving you on edge with his unpredictable actions
Image: SBS
Jung Woong-in (I Can Hear Your Voice)
A wealthy and arrogant antagonist, driven by his obsession with status and control, making you root for his downfall
Image: SBS
Uhm Ki-joon (The Penthouse: War in Life)
A charming yet sinister prosecutor, using his intelligence and cunning to manipulate the law, leaving you questioning his motives
Image:SBS
Namgoong Min (The Girl Who Sees Smells)
An ambitious and ruthless mother, willing to go to any lengths to secure her children's success, making you question the boundaries of parental love
Image: JTBC
Kim Seo-hyung (SKY Castle)
A mysterious and enigmatic villain, shrouded in secrecy, leaving you captivated by his complex character
Image: tvN
Lee Joon-gi (Flower of Evil)
A charismatic and powerful gangster, navigating the underworld with cunning and ruthlessness, making you fear his influence
Image:Netflix
Cha Seung-won (My Name)
A cold and calculating detective, determined to uncover the truth, even if it means breaking the rules
Image:OCN
Jang Hyuk (Voice)