Pujya Doss

November 11, 2023

Entertainment

Top Baddie K-drama actors

A charismatic and cunning villain with a hidden agenda, leaving you questioning whether to love or hate him

Image: tvN

Lee Dong-Wook (Strangers from Hell)

A master of deception, concealing his true nature behind a façade of perfection, sending chills down your spine

Image: tvN

Kim Ji-hoon (Flower of Evil)

A ruthless and power-hungry businessman, willing to sacrifice anything for his own gain, making you despise his every move

Image: JTBC

Yoo Jae-Myung (Itaewon Class)

A manipulative and sociopathic villain, feeding off the pain and suffering of others, leaving you on edge with his unpredictable actions

Image: SBS

Jung Woong-in (I Can Hear Your Voice)

A wealthy and arrogant antagonist, driven by his obsession with status and control, making you root for his downfall

Image: SBS

Uhm Ki-joon (The Penthouse: War in Life)

A charming yet sinister prosecutor, using his intelligence and cunning to manipulate the law, leaving you questioning his motives

Image:SBS

Namgoong Min (The Girl Who Sees Smells)

An ambitious and ruthless mother, willing to go to any lengths to secure her children's success, making you question the boundaries of parental love

Image: JTBC

Kim Seo-hyung (SKY Castle)

A mysterious and enigmatic villain, shrouded in secrecy, leaving you captivated by his complex character

Image: tvN

Lee Joon-gi (Flower of Evil)

A charismatic and powerful gangster, navigating the underworld with cunning and ruthlessness, making you fear his influence

Image:Netflix

Cha Seung-won (My Name)

A cold and calculating detective, determined to uncover the truth, even if it means breaking the rules

Image:OCN

Jang Hyuk (Voice)

