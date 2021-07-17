Top Bhumi Pednekar movies on OTT

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a sarcastic comedy in support of government campaigns aimed to improve sanitation in India with a special focus on rural areas.The social awareness film is available on Netflix
Lust Stories
Lust Stories is a Netflix Original film that covers four short films in one single stretch. Lust Stories is a sequel to the 2013 compilation film Bombay Talkies
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Centered around two cousins, Dolly (Konkona Sensharma) and Kitty (Bhumi Pednekar) who are out to find love and freedom, this movie is absolutely binge worthy
Bala
Bala revolved around the social stigma rendered on people based on skin colour and baldness. Bhumi Pednekar in Bala played the role of a fierce dark-skinned lawyer, who is righteous in her approach towards life and ethics
Saand Ki Aankh
Saand Ki Aankh is a popular sports biopic starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. The film premises around the lives of famous sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan breaks taboos about erectile dysfunction
Sonchiriya
Bhumi plays a disillusioned woman, Indumati Tomar, from Chambal in the film, who runs away from her house in order to protect a girl child. Sonchiriya shows Indumati as a victim of the deep-rooted patriarchy in India
Pati Patni Aur Woh
The premise of the film centers around a cheating husband Abhinav (Kartik Aaryan) who tries to fool his wife Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar) and mistress Tapasya (Ananya Panday)
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Dum Laga Ke Haisha is an entertaining watch. It is the story of a young boy Prem Prakash Tiwari (Ayushmann Khurrana) who reluctantly marries a ‘healthy’ girl Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar) only because she has a B.Ed degree and can add to the family’s income