Top BIBI songs that you shouldn't miss

BIBI is a South Korean singer and actress who uniquely and creatively shows off her talented skills. BIBI is a versatile artist, creating tracks from numerous genres such as Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B, and more
BIBI's singing tone and songs feel hypnotic like she is putting listeners in a trance. Her vocals are very soothing and many of her songs focus on telling her personal feelings and experiences
BIBI is a rising star and we want to highlight 7 songs that we think you will enjoy. Here are 7 songs by BIBI that you need to hear!
BIBI Vengeance' was a true girl crush anthem as BIBI ditched her relaxing, soothing vibes and traded them for a hard-hitting, fierce title track. This song talks about mistreatment in a relationship and how BIBI is set on revenge
Her first single with 88rising, 'The Weekend' talks about BIBI's frustrations with her lover only calling on the weekends and then seemingly going ghost when it is over
Would you believe us if we told you this song didn't come from any of her albums but was a commercial song for shampoo? 'I Am Shampoo' was a promotional song BIBI worked on
'BAD SAD AND MAD' is one of BIBI's more serious songs, talking about unhealthy relationships and toxic dependency on a partner, even if it is not good for you
BAD SAD AND MAD
Following a story similar to "The Little Mermaid", in 'PADO' BIBI is a mermaid who has washed onto land and falls in love with a human. BIBI's lyricism is clever as many of the words relate to the ocean
Do you need a new study song added to your playlist? 'Restless' is the perfect one to add! Almost like a lullaby, BIBI sings about how she feels restless at night because she can't help but think about her love
Restless
'Kazino' is probably one of BIBI's most unforgettable tracks. 'Kazino' is the start of BIBI's mafia and girl boss themes in her music videos. From the artistic direction, stylish outfits, and Hip-Hop sound, 'Kazino' is a masterpiece