Pujya Doss

 October 16, 2023

Entertainment

Top BLACKPINK songs about self-love

Unleash your inner warrior with BLACKPINK's fierce anthem, empowering you to conquer self-doubt and embrace your strength

Kill This Love

A powerful reminder to defy expectations and shine, this track encourages self-love in the face of adversity

How You Like That

This infectious hit sparks confidence with its bold beats, inspiring self-love through swagger and style

DDU-DU DDU-DU

Embrace the moment and love yourself with BLACKPINK's effervescent track, encouraging a carefree spirit

As If It's Your Last

Celebrate the ups and downs of love, reminding yourself that self-love can heal the heart

Love Sick Girls

Blast away negativity with this electrifying anthem, empowering you to embrace your unique self

Boombayah

BLACKPINK's sweet serenade serves as a reminder to appreciate your own company and self-worth

Stay

Channel your inner confidence and independence, learning to appreciate the beauty within through this catchy tune

Whistle

Dance through the flames of self-doubt and find the strength to love yourself unapologetically.

Playing with Fire

The melody is full of melancholy that accompanies sad lyrics. The song is about a person suffering for love, someone who has caused another person pain, and conveys there is no time for regrets

Hope Not

