Top BLACKPINK songs about self-love
Unleash your inner warrior with BLACKPINK's fierce anthem, empowering you to conquer self-doubt and embrace your strength
Kill This Love
A powerful reminder to defy expectations and shine, this track encourages self-love in the face of adversity
How You Like That
This infectious hit sparks confidence with its bold beats, inspiring self-love through swagger and style
DDU-DU DDU-DU
Embrace the moment and love yourself with BLACKPINK's effervescent track, encouraging a carefree spirit
As If It's Your Last
Celebrate the ups and downs of love, reminding yourself that self-love can heal the heart
Love Sick Girls
Blast away negativity with this electrifying anthem, empowering you to embrace your unique self
Boombayah
BLACKPINK's sweet serenade serves as a reminder to appreciate your own company and self-worth
Stay
Channel your inner confidence and independence, learning to appreciate the beauty within through this catchy tune
Whistle
Dance through the flames of self-doubt and find the strength to love yourself unapologetically.
Playing with Fire
The melody is full of melancholy that accompanies sad lyrics. The song is about a person suffering for love, someone who has caused another person pain, and conveys there is no time for regrets
Hope Not
