Pujya Doss

November 18, 2023

Top BLACKPINK songs to listen this season

Embrace autumn vibes with BLACKPINK's emotional anthem. Feel the crisp air as their powerful vocals and relatable lyrics paint a picture of love's ups and downs

Images: YG Entertainment

Lovesick Girls

A soulful acoustic gem perfect for cozy autumn evenings. BLACKPINK's mellifluous harmonies and heartfelt lyrics create a warm, intimate atmosphere that resonates with the season

Images: YG Entertainment

Stay

Add a touch of mystery to your fall playlist. BLACKPINK's sultry vocals and stylish beats in Whistle capture the essence of autumn nights filled with intrigue

Images: YG Entertainment

Whistle

Infuse your autumn days with youthful energy. BLACKPINK's upbeat anthem Forever Young radiates positivity and empowers you to savor every moment of the season

Images: YG Entertainment

Forever Young

Heat up your autumn nights with this fiery track. BLACKPINK's edgy beats and dynamic vocals create a passionate atmosphere that perfectly complements the fall ambiance

Images: YG Entertainment

Playing with Fire

Unleash your autumn confidence with BLACKPINK's empowering hit. The bold beats and fierce lyrics evoke a sense of determination and style, making it a perfect fall anthem

Images: YG Entertainment

How You Like That

Celebrate the fleeting beauty of autumn with this upbeat track. BLACKPINK's infectious energy and vibrant sound mirror the colorful foliage, creating a joyful seasonal vibe

Images: YG Entertainment

As If It's Your Last

Amp up your fall playlist with BLACKPINK's intense and powerful anthem. The dynamic beats and bold lyrics make it an ideal choice for adding excitement to your autumn days

Images: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love

Sweeten your autumn with this playful collaboration. BLACKPINK's lively energy and catchy beats, combined with the sugary vocals of featured artist Selena Gomez, create a delightful treat

Images: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream

Close out autumn with a bang. BLACKPINK's iconic track Ddu-Du Ddu-Du blends fierce confidence with infectious beats, creating a powerful anthem for embracing the fall season with style

Images: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

