Top BLACKPINK songs to listen this season
Embrace autumn vibes with BLACKPINK's emotional anthem. Feel the crisp air as their powerful vocals and relatable lyrics paint a picture of love's ups and downs
Images: YG Entertainment
Lovesick Girls
A soulful acoustic gem perfect for cozy autumn evenings. BLACKPINK's mellifluous harmonies and heartfelt lyrics create a warm, intimate atmosphere that resonates with the season
Images: YG Entertainment
Stay
Add a touch of mystery to your fall playlist. BLACKPINK's sultry vocals and stylish beats in Whistle capture the essence of autumn nights filled with intrigue
Images: YG Entertainment
Whistle
Infuse your autumn days with youthful energy. BLACKPINK's upbeat anthem Forever Young radiates positivity and empowers you to savor every moment of the season
Images: YG Entertainment
Forever Young
Heat up your autumn nights with this fiery track. BLACKPINK's edgy beats and dynamic vocals create a passionate atmosphere that perfectly complements the fall ambiance
Images: YG Entertainment
Playing with Fire
Unleash your autumn confidence with BLACKPINK's empowering hit. The bold beats and fierce lyrics evoke a sense of determination and style, making it a perfect fall anthem
Images: YG Entertainment
How You Like That
Celebrate the fleeting beauty of autumn with this upbeat track. BLACKPINK's infectious energy and vibrant sound mirror the colorful foliage, creating a joyful seasonal vibe
Images: YG Entertainment
As If It's Your Last
Amp up your fall playlist with BLACKPINK's intense and powerful anthem. The dynamic beats and bold lyrics make it an ideal choice for adding excitement to your autumn days
Images: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love
Sweeten your autumn with this playful collaboration. BLACKPINK's lively energy and catchy beats, combined with the sugary vocals of featured artist Selena Gomez, create a delightful treat
Images: YG Entertainment
Ice Cream
Close out autumn with a bang. BLACKPINK's iconic track Ddu-Du Ddu-Du blends fierce confidence with infectious beats, creating a powerful anthem for embracing the fall season with style
Images: YG Entertainment
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du