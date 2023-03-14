MAR 14, 2023
Top Bollywood Biopics
Released in 2013, based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, it went on to become a popular entertainer
Image- Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Instagram
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Released in 2018, based on the life of Indian spy Sehmat Khan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, Raazi was a huge hit
Raazi
Based on the life, struggles and achievements of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanju and won many awards. It was released in 2018
Image- Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Sanju
Jahnvi Kapoor stars in and as Gunjan Saxena in this 2020 movie. The movie is based on the life of the first female pilot to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Image- Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Shakuntala Devi
Released in 2020, based on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was also called ‘the human computer’ stars Vidya Balan as the lead
It is based on the life of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who died saving passengers in a hijacked flight. Sonam Kapoor also won a National Award for her performance in this 2016 release
Image- Ram Madhvani’s Instagram
Neerja
Released in 2016, based on the life of Sarbjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism and espionage in Pakistan and died in prison. Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai gave an outstanding performance
Image- Randeep Hooda’s Instagram
Sarbjit
Super 30 released in 2019, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs a program for underprivileged students preparing for IIT-JEE. It stars Hrithik Roshan and was a hit at the box-office
Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Super 30
Based on the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, this 2016 release stars Sushant Singh Rajput. He prepped for a long time before shooting and his performance was highly appreciated
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story
Released in 2016, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. The movie’s worldwide gross collection is INR 387.38 Crore
Image- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Dangal
