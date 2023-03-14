MAR 14, 2023

Heading 3

Top Bollywood Biopics

Released in 2013, based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, it went on to become a popular entertainer

Image- Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Instagram

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Released in 2018, based on the life of Indian spy Sehmat Khan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, Raazi was a huge hit

Raazi

Based on the life, struggles and achievements of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanju and won many awards. It was released in 2018

Image- Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram

Sanju

Jahnvi Kapoor stars in and as Gunjan Saxena in this 2020 movie. The movie is based on the life of the first female pilot to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Image- Vidya Balan’s Instagram

Shakuntala Devi

Released in 2020, based on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was also called ‘the human computer’ stars Vidya Balan as the lead 

It is based on the life of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who died saving passengers in a hijacked flight. Sonam Kapoor also won a National Award for her performance in this 2016 release

Image- Ram Madhvani’s Instagram

Neerja

Released in 2016, based on the life of Sarbjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism and espionage in Pakistan and died in prison. Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai gave an outstanding performance 

Image- Randeep Hooda’s Instagram

Sarbjit

Super 30 released in 2019, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs a program for underprivileged students preparing for IIT-JEE. It stars Hrithik Roshan and was a hit at the box-office

Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Super 30

Based on the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, this 2016 release stars Sushant Singh Rajput. He prepped for a long time before shooting and his performance was highly appreciated

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story

Released in 2016, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. The movie’s worldwide gross collection is INR 387.38 Crore

Image- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Dangal

