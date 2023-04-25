APRIL 25, 2023
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
She played a major role in establishing her sister and actor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, as a fashion icon by styling her for various movies and significant events
Rhea Kapoor
Image- Anaita Shroff Adajania’s Instagram
The Fashion Director of Vogue has a talent for transforming everyday girls into glamorous high-fashion models
Anaita Shroff Adajania
Image- Ami Patel’s Instagram
Ami is a celebrity stylist who has previously worked as the Fashion Director of L'Officiel India and Creative Director of Harpers Bazaar India and styles celebrities from Priyanka Chopra to Pooja Hegde
Ami Patel
Image- Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
It is safe to assume that, at some point in her career, she has styled almost every major Bollywood star
Tanya Ghavri
Image- Mohit Rai’s Instagram
He has served as the official stylist at Lakme Fashion Week Stage One, a celebrity stylist, a creative consultant for young fashion entrepreneurs, and was also the launch fashion director at Harper's Bazaar Bride India for a two-year period
Mohit Rai
Image- Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
The celebrity stylist has collaborated with many leading ladies, such as Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Janhvi Kapoor, as well as some stylish men like Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, among others
Lakshmi Lehr
Image- Ruchi Krishna’s Instagram
From dapper men to elegant women, she has styled a lot of celebrities
Ruchi Krishna
Image- Eka Lakhani’s Instagram
Eka Lakhani is a costume designer and stylist from India, who has worked in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries
Eka Lakhani
Image- Nitasha Gaurav’s Instagram
Nitasha Gaurav, who previously served as the Fashion Editor for Femina and now works as a freelance stylist, is known for her ability to take risks and experiment with the celebrities she styles
Nitasha Gaurav
Image- Zunaili Malik’s Instagram
She has styled celebrities like Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, etc.
Zunaili Malik
