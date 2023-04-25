APRIL 25, 2023

Heading 3

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

She played a major role in establishing her sister and actor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, as a fashion icon by styling her for various movies and significant events

Rhea Kapoor

Image- Anaita Shroff Adajania’s Instagram

The Fashion Director of Vogue has a talent for transforming everyday girls into glamorous high-fashion models 

Anaita Shroff Adajania

Image- Ami Patel’s Instagram

Ami is a celebrity stylist who has previously worked as the Fashion Director of L'Officiel India and Creative Director of Harpers Bazaar India and styles celebrities from Priyanka Chopra to Pooja Hegde

Ami Patel

Image- Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

It is safe to assume that, at some point in her career, she has styled almost every major Bollywood star 

Tanya Ghavri

Image- Mohit Rai’s Instagram

He has served as the official stylist at Lakme Fashion Week Stage One, a celebrity stylist, a creative consultant for young fashion entrepreneurs, and was also the launch fashion director at Harper's Bazaar Bride India for a two-year period

Mohit Rai

Image- Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

The celebrity stylist has collaborated with many leading ladies, such as Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Janhvi Kapoor, as well as some stylish men like Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, among others

Lakshmi Lehr

Image- Ruchi Krishna’s Instagram

From dapper men to elegant women, she has styled a lot of celebrities

Ruchi Krishna

Image- Eka Lakhani’s Instagram

Eka Lakhani is a costume designer and stylist from India, who has worked in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries

Eka Lakhani

Image- Nitasha Gaurav’s Instagram

Nitasha Gaurav, who previously served as the Fashion Editor for Femina and now works as a freelance stylist, is known for her ability to take risks and experiment with the celebrities she styles 

Nitasha Gaurav


Image- Zunaili Malik’s Instagram

She has styled celebrities like Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, etc.

Zunaili Malik

