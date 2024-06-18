Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
JUNE 18, 2024
Top Bollywood Horror Comedies
The story revolves around a transgender’s revenge on injustice, leading to funny yet scary situations
Laxmmi (2020)
Image: IMDb
A zombie flick with action, comedy and adventurous situations starring Kunal Khemu, Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari
Go Goa Gone (2013)
Image: IMDb
The movie revolves around the story of an unfriendly ghost who forms a strong bond with a young boy after the boy and his family move into the ghost's house.
Image: IMDb
Bhoothnath (2008)
The story revolves around a mysterious ancestral house with weird occurrences, this horror comedy starred Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
Image: IMDb
The fourth instalment of the hit franchise, ‘Golmaal’ revolves around the banter between the Golmaal gang and a spirit leading to hilarious situations
Golmaal Again (2017)
Image: IMDb
A gripping story with funny dialogues, banter and scary situations, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles
Stree (2018)
Image: IMDb
Humorous situations arise when an abductee gets possessed and the kidnappers are amused at this plot twist
Roohi (2021)
Image: IMDb
A comedy fantasy horror, starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles
Bhediya (2022)
Image: IMDb
Eerie circumstances and funny consequences, this horror comedy starred Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar
Phone Booth (2022)
Image: IMDb
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)
Image: IMDb
A blockbuster film starring Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in lead roles
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.