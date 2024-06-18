Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

JUNE 18, 2024

Top Bollywood Horror Comedies


The story revolves around a transgender’s revenge on injustice, leading to funny yet scary situations

Laxmmi (2020)

Image: IMDb

A zombie flick with action, comedy and adventurous situations starring Kunal Khemu, Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari

Go Goa Gone (2013)

Image: IMDb

The movie revolves around the story of an unfriendly ghost who forms a strong bond with a young boy after the boy and his family move into the ghost's house.

Image: IMDb

Bhoothnath (2008)

The story revolves around a mysterious ancestral house with weird occurrences, this horror comedy starred Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Image: IMDb

The fourth instalment of the hit franchise, ‘Golmaal’ revolves around the banter between the Golmaal gang and a spirit leading to hilarious situations

Golmaal Again (2017)

Image: IMDb

A gripping story with funny dialogues, banter and scary situations, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles

Stree (2018)

Image: IMDb

Humorous situations arise when an abductee gets possessed and the kidnappers are amused at this plot twist

Roohi (2021)

Image: IMDb

A comedy fantasy horror, starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles

 Bhediya (2022)

Image: IMDb

Eerie circumstances and funny consequences, this horror comedy starred Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar

Phone Booth (2022)

Image: IMDb

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Image: IMDb

A blockbuster film starring Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in lead roles

