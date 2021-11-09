Nov 9, 2021
Top box office successes of Akshay Kumar
Raj Mehta's Hindi comedy drama film, Good Newwz was a smash blockbuster and the sixth highest grossing film of 2019(Source-IMDb)
Good Newwz
The science-fiction drama, Mission Mangal released in 2019 and was a huge success. It grossed roughly Rs 290 crore in India(Source-IMDb)
Mission Mangal
Robot 2.0, directed by S. Shankar, is the second highest-grossing Indian film and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film globally(Source-IMDb)
Robot 2.0
The film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a huge success at the Indian box office. It was made on a budget of Rs 32 crore and grossed around Rs 311.5 crore(Source-IMDb)
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2014. It was a commercial triumph at the box office(Source-IMDb)
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty
The film OMG: Oh my god, directed by Umesh Shukla, was created on a Rs 20-crore budget and grossed Rs 122 crore at the box office. The film received positive reviews from critics(Source-IMDb)
OMG: Oh my god
The 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was a commercial triumph, becoming the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year(Source-IMDb)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
The 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri was the sequel to Hera Pheri and was a tremendous box office success, grossing Rs 90 crore on a budget of Rs 18 crore(Source-IMDb)
Phir Hera Pheri
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, directed by David Dhawan, was a commercial triumph, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2004(Source-IMDb)
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
The Priyadarshan directorial Garam Masala was a commercial success. Akshay Kumar won a Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Role for his performance in this film(Source-IMDb)
Garam Masala
