Top BTS’ Jimin’s solo songs to listen
When it comes to BTS' Jimin's solo songs, fans love them so much, that they hope he consider dropping a full album someday which was recently fulfilled
Jimin always seems to reinvent himself with every project, and here is the list of his masterpieces
Jimin's hauntingly beautiful solo explores the emotions of deceit and self-doubt, with his mesmerizing vocals and expressive dance moves leaving a lasting impression
Lie
A sweet, ethereal track that showcases Jimin's delicate and angelic voice, capturing the essence of a chance encounter and budding love
Serendipity
A sultry and charismatic song where Jimin's seductive vocals shine, captivating listeners with his versatility and charm
Filter
An emotional and introspective piece, Jimin's heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody offer a comforting promise of support and understanding
Promise
A heartwarming duet with V, this song celebrates their enduring friendship with a catchy, upbeat tune and touching lyrics
Friends
A powerful and introspective pop song with a catchy melody and honest lyrics, FACE is a song about self-discovery and acceptance
FACE
A dreamy and ethereal pop ballad with a hauntingly beautiful melody and Jimin's angelic vocals, Set Me Free Pt.2 is a song about the desire to be free from the burdens of the past and the present
Set me free Pt.2
A heartwarming and romantic ballad with a gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics, With You is a song about the power of love and the importance of being with the one you love
With you
