 October 13, 2023

Top BTS’ Jimin’s solo songs to listen 

When it comes to BTS' Jimin's solo songs, fans love them so much, that they hope he consider dropping a full album someday which was recently fulfilled 

Jimin always seems to reinvent himself with every project, and here is the list of his masterpieces 

Jimin's hauntingly beautiful solo explores the emotions of deceit and self-doubt, with his mesmerizing vocals and expressive dance moves leaving a lasting impression

Lie

A sweet, ethereal track that showcases Jimin's delicate and angelic voice, capturing the essence of a chance encounter and budding love

Serendipity

A sultry and charismatic song where Jimin's seductive vocals shine, captivating listeners with his versatility and charm

Filter

An emotional and introspective piece, Jimin's heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody offer a comforting promise of support and understanding

Promise

A heartwarming duet with V, this song celebrates their enduring friendship with a catchy, upbeat tune and touching lyrics

Friends

A powerful and introspective pop song with a catchy melody and honest lyrics, FACE is a song about self-discovery and acceptance 

FACE

A dreamy and ethereal pop ballad with a hauntingly beautiful melody and Jimin's angelic vocals, Set Me Free Pt.2 is a song about the desire to be free from the burdens of the past and the present

Set me free Pt.2

A heartwarming and romantic ballad with a gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics, With You is a song about the power of love and the importance of being with the one you love

With you

