Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

may 2, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs To Listen To When It Rains

Byeon Woo-Seok has been a trending name in the world of K-drama ever since ‘Lovely Runner’ started airing. 

Image: tvN


If you find yourself falling for him, here are the top K-dramas of the heartthrob that you need to watch. 

Image: tvN


Check these top 7 K-dramas of Byeon Woo-Seok to watch after Lovely Runner


Image: tvN

Elite matchmakers face a challenge - wooing a commoner for a lovestruck blacksmith

Flower Crew Joseon Marriage Agency 

Image: JTBC

 Ad agency's planning team prioritizes gossip and love triangles over actual work

Office Watch 3 

Image: Naver TV Cast

Young adults fight for success in a competitive world where dreams seem out of reach

Record of Youth 

Image: tvN

Inspector, noblewoman brewer, and crown prince get tangled in love and illegal liquor during prohibition

Moonshine 

Image: KBS2

A high school girl investigates a boy for her friend, but her own heart falls for someone else

20th Century Girl 

Image: Netflix

Super strong woman searches for her parents with a detective's help

Strong Girl Nam-soon 

Image: JTBC

A fan travels back in time to save her favorite celebrity from a tragic fate.

Lovely Runner

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here