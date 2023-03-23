MAR 23, 2023

Yasmin Karachiwala, a well-known fitness trainer on Instagram, is widely popular for her expertise in pilates. She has trained several famous personalities including Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone
Image- Yasmin Karachiwala’s Instagram
Image- Namrata Purohit’s Instagram
Namrata Purohit is a certified Pilates instructor and is reputed for her ability to train individuals with injuries such as slip disk. She has an extensive clientele, including Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan
He holds five international certificates in various fields, including Restorative Yoga, Strength and Conditioning, Swimming, and Medical Exercise and has trained celebrities like Imraan Khan, Vir Das and Emraan Hashmi
Image- Praveen Tokas’s Instagram
Diva Yoga, Sarvesh's yoga studio, has a global presence with over 75 studios worldwide. The studio has received investments from notable personalities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shahid Kapoor, and Malaika Arora
Image- Sarvesh Shashi’s Instagram
Image- Devrath Vijay’s Instagram
The majority of his time is devoted to coaching individuals online, and he trains and certifies trainers. Additionally, he provides personal training to Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif
The man behind SRK’s look in Pathaan. Being a fitness enthusiast himself, he established the high-end Body Sculptor gym in Mumbai in 2003 and has since been successful without any setbacks
Image- Prashant Sawant’s Instagram
Radhika Karle, the proprietor of 'Radhika's Balanced Body', is responsible for Sonam Kapoor's well-toned physique. She is a nutritionist, as well as a yoga and pilates instructor, who advocates a philosophy of "everything in moderation"
Image- Radhika Karle’s Instagram
Samir Jaura is a renowned fitness trainer who has trained several Bollywood celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, and Hrithik Roshan. He is reputed for his intense workout routines and customized diet plans
Image- Samir Jaura’s Instagram
Rajendra Dhole is a fitness specialist who coaches people to achieve fitness and good health. He has trained numerous Bollywood stars such as Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who serve as role models for millions of individuals in the country to maintain their physical fitness and well-being
Image- Rajendra Dhole’s Instagram
Drew Neal is a well-known fitness instructor on an international level and a former world kickboxing champion. He has collaborated with various Bollywood actors such as Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar