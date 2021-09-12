Top choreographers of Bollywood

Saroj Khan, often known as Master Ji, was one of the best and most popular dance choreographers. She began her career as a choreographer's assistant before becoming an independent choreographer. Many films and reality shows are credited to her choreography
Shiamak davar has introduced a variety of dance genres to India. As a result of his work, he is considered to have revolutionized the perception of dance in India. Many celebs have been a part of his dance academy
Master Ganesh Acharya is the man responsible for many of Bollywood's most impressive dance numbers. The choreographer proves that to be a dancer, you don’t always have to be svelte. With Maston Ka Jhund, one of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’s most popular songs, he earned a National Award for Best Choreography
Farah Khan is one of the most well-known choreographers in the industry. She has won numerous accolades for best choreography. She has judged many dance reality shows and continues to flourish in her craft
Background dancer at first, Remo D’Souza went on to become one of the most sought-after choreographers in the business. He is recognized in the industry as the ‘Hip Hop Guru’
Prabhudheva is one of the highly respected choreographers in the industry. In India, he is also referred to as "Michael Jackson". He is the only choreographer in the country, who is well known across the nation
As a choreographer, Ganesh Hegde stands out from the crowd. Khamoshi, Don, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Company and many more movies have been choreographed by him. He has also judged the reality television show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Vaibhavi Merchant is one of those choreographers, who are blessed with enormous talent. For Indian cinema, she has choreographed some of the best songs ever. Vaibhavi is regarded as one of our generation's most beloved and greatest choreographers