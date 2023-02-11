Heading 3
Top father figure
K-drama characters
Vedangi Joshi
feb 11, 2023
Fashion
Image Credit: KBS
Sung Dong Il
Sung Dong Il is played by Sung Dong Il himself in Reply 1988 and is a struggling but hard-working dad who tries to do his best for his family
We all saw a suffering father of an often violent wife in Strong Girl Bong Soon, but the love he has for his daughter will make your eyes teary
Do Chil Goo
Image Credit: Yoo Jae Myung's Instagram
Female K-pop idols’ birthday in February
K-dramas based on doctors
Image Credit: Kim Joo-hun’s Instagram
Kim Joo-hun as Seo Chung Myung in Start-Up is the father of two kids who is struggling at his work but decides to start his own business
Seo Chung Myung
Image Credit: JTBC
18 Again is the story of a 37-year-old man who has a lot of regrets in life and suddenly turns into a teenager and starts to fulfil his dreams
Hong Dae Young
Image Credit: tvN
We all adore Lee Woo Joo mostly known as the son of Lee Ik Jun from Hospital Playlist who despite being a single dad manages to be a fantastic father to his son
Lee Ik Jun
Image Credit: KBS2
Song Young Dal
Once Again is the story of Song Young Dal and his wife Jang Ok Boon who raise their kids by running a restaurant, the drama takes a turn when his four adults kids move back in with him
A widower who has three kids and still can’t get over the death of his wife hires a tutor for his kids and starts falling for her unknowingly in Young Lady and Gentleman
Lee Young Kook
Image Credit: KBS2
Image Credit: KBS2
Hwang Yong Sik
Kang Ha Neul plays the character of Hwang Yong Sik in When the Camellia Blooms and falls for a single mom, swearing to protect her and her son from every danger
Image Credit: KBS
Kim Chang Gul is the supportive father of Kim Bok Joo who is ready to do anything for his weightlifter daughter, motivating and protecting her at all costs
Kim Chang Gul
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.