Heading 3

 Top father figure
K-drama characters

Vedangi Joshi

feb 11, 2023

Fashion

Image Credit: KBS

Sung Dong Il 

Sung Dong Il is played by Sung Dong Il himself in Reply 1988 and is a struggling but hard-working dad who tries to do his best for his family

We all saw a suffering father of an often violent wife in Strong Girl Bong Soon, but the love he has for his daughter will make your eyes teary 

Do Chil Goo

Image Credit: Yoo Jae Myung's Instagram

Female K-pop idols’ birthday in February 

K-dramas based on doctors 

Image Credit: Kim Joo-hun’s Instagram

Kim Joo-hun as Seo Chung Myung in Start-Up is the father of two kids who is struggling at his work but decides to start his own business

Seo Chung Myung 

Image Credit: JTBC

18 Again is the story of a 37-year-old man who has a lot of regrets in life and suddenly turns into a teenager and starts to fulfil his dreams

Hong Dae Young 

Image Credit: tvN

We all adore Lee Woo Joo mostly known as the son of Lee Ik Jun from Hospital Playlist who despite being a single dad manages to be a fantastic father to his son

Lee Ik Jun 

 Image Credit: KBS2

Song Young Dal

Once Again is the story of Song Young Dal and his wife Jang Ok Boon who raise their kids by running a restaurant, the drama takes a turn when his four adults kids move back in with him

A widower who has three kids and still can’t get over the death of his wife hires a tutor for his kids and starts falling for her unknowingly in Young Lady and Gentleman

Lee Young Kook 

Image Credit: KBS2

Image Credit: KBS2

Hwang Yong Sik

Kang Ha Neul plays the character of Hwang Yong Sik in When the Camellia Blooms and falls for a single mom, swearing to protect her and her son from every danger

Image Credit: KBS

Kim Chang Gul is the supportive father of Kim Bok Joo who is ready to do anything for his weightlifter daughter, motivating and protecting her at all costs

Kim Chang Gul

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here