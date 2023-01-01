Top Female K-drama Actresses of 2023
Timeless beauty, Song Hye Kyo, graces the screen with elegance. Her emotive performances create unforgettable characters, etching lasting memories
Song Hye Kyo
Image: SBS
A versatile talent, Park So Dam effortlessly embodies diverse roles. Her expressive acting and relatable charm resonate with viewers
Park So Dam
Image: tvN
With magnetic allure, Han So Hee captivates hearts. Her compelling portrayals in intense dramas showcase her acting prowess
Han So Hee
Image: Disney+
Radiant and versatile, Shin Hye-sun's on-screen presence illuminates stories. Her emotive performances convey depth and authenticity
Shin Hye-sun
Image: tvN
A rising star with charisma, Jeon Yeo Been shines in her roles. Her natural acting style and charm leave lasting impressions
Jeon Yeo Been
Image: JTBC
Youthful grace defines Kim Yoo Jung's performances. Her talent and charisma make her a beloved presence in K-dramas
Kim Yoo Jung
Image: SBS
An actress with a magnetic aura, Park Gyu Young enchants with her versatile roles. Her on-screen presence is captivating
Park Gyu Young
Image: MBC
Bold and beautiful, Lee Sung-kyung leaves an indelible mark. Her vibrant portrayals and versatile acting make her a standout
Lee Sung-kyung
Image: tvN
A darling of K-drama, Kim So-hyun's sweet charm resonates. Her ability to tackle diverse roles showcases her talent
Kim So-hyun
Image: tvN
Endearing and charismatic, Park Bo Young enchants audiences. Her heartwarming performances and relatable characters make her a fan favorite
Park Bo Young
Image: Netflix