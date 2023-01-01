Heading 3

Top Female K-drama Actresses of 2023

Timeless beauty, Song Hye Kyo, graces the screen with elegance. Her emotive performances create unforgettable characters, etching lasting memories

Song Hye Kyo

Image: SBS

A versatile talent, Park So Dam effortlessly embodies diverse roles. Her expressive acting and relatable charm resonate with viewers

Park So Dam

Image: tvN

With magnetic allure, Han So Hee captivates hearts. Her compelling portrayals in intense dramas showcase her acting prowess

Han So Hee

Image: Disney+

Radiant and versatile, Shin Hye-sun's on-screen presence illuminates stories. Her emotive performances convey depth and authenticity

Shin Hye-sun

Image: tvN

A rising star with charisma, Jeon Yeo Been shines in her roles. Her natural acting style and charm leave lasting impressions

Jeon Yeo Been

Image: JTBC

Youthful grace defines Kim Yoo Jung's performances. Her talent and charisma make her a beloved presence in K-dramas

Kim Yoo Jung

Image: SBS

An actress with a magnetic aura, Park Gyu Young enchants with her versatile roles. Her on-screen presence is captivating

Park Gyu Young

Image: MBC

Bold and beautiful, Lee Sung-kyung leaves an indelible mark. Her vibrant portrayals and versatile acting make her a standout

Lee Sung-kyung

Image: tvN

A darling of K-drama, Kim So-hyun's sweet charm resonates. Her ability to tackle diverse roles showcases her talent

Kim So-hyun

Image: tvN

Endearing and charismatic, Park Bo Young enchants audiences. Her heartwarming performances and relatable characters make her a fan favorite

Park Bo Young

Image: Netflix

