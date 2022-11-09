Heading 3
Top female K-pop 4th generation maknaes
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Wonyoung was the superstar then and has continued her charm even today.
IZ*ONE
Image: Off The Record Entertainment, AKS
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa
NingNing has been nothing short of enchanting since her debut.
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yuna can very well take up a modeling career anytime!
ITZY
Image: Starship Entertainment
Leeseo has had some very famed moments this year!
IVE
Image: News1
Haein is one of the most recent debuts and has shaken the world of K-pop.
NewJeans
Image: Source Music
Hong Eunchae’s adorable side just peeks right through the camera.
LE SSERAFIM
Image: WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment.
Kep1er
Yeseo has carefully enchanted everyone with her delightful behavior.
Shuhua's electrifying presence is undeniable
(G)I-DLE
Image: CUBE Entertainment
Image: JYP Entertainment
Kyujin has just begun her career and is already making waves with her performance.
NMIXX
Image: Blockberry Creative
We look forward to what Yeojin has in store for us.
LOONA
