Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

 October 27, 2023

Entertainment

Top (G)I-DLE songs to listen

This song is about self-love, self-acceptance, and individuality. The song's message is that you can be beautiful if you adore yourself

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Queencard

A haunting blend of pop and traditional Korean sounds, (G)I-DLE's HANN tells a story of solitude and strength

Image:  Cube Entertainment

HANN (Alone) 

A fierce debut, LATATA showcases the group's powerful presence with an addictive hip-hop beat

Image:  Cube Entertainment

LATATA 

An enigmatic track that explores desire and temptation, Oh My God combines dark themes with alluring melodies

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Oh My God 

A summer anthem that fuses reggae and pop elements, inviting you to dance to its catchy rhythms

Image:  Cube Entertainment

DUMDi DUMDi 

(G)I-DLE roars with confidence in LION, a song of empowerment and defiance

Image:  Cube Entertainment

LION 

A sultry and seductive track that reveals a more mature side of the group's artistry

Senorita 

Image:  Cube Entertainment

This emotional ballad showcases the vocal prowess of (G)I-DLE as they sing about the complexities of love

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Maze 

This is a song about independence and breaking the mold. The song's lyrics emphasize the group's unique and bold attitude

Tomboy

Image:  Cube Entertainment

A dynamic fusion of traditional Korean music and modern pop, HWAA ignites the senses with its fiery passion

Image:  Cube Entertainment

HWAA 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here