Top (G)I-DLE songs to listen
This song is about self-love, self-acceptance, and individuality. The song's message is that you can be beautiful if you adore yourself
Image: Cube Entertainment
Queencard
A haunting blend of pop and traditional Korean sounds, (G)I-DLE's HANN tells a story of solitude and strength
Image: Cube Entertainment
HANN (Alone)
A fierce debut, LATATA showcases the group's powerful presence with an addictive hip-hop beat
Image: Cube Entertainment
LATATA
An enigmatic track that explores desire and temptation, Oh My God combines dark themes with alluring melodies
Image: Cube Entertainment
Oh My God
A summer anthem that fuses reggae and pop elements, inviting you to dance to its catchy rhythms
Image: Cube Entertainment
DUMDi DUMDi
(G)I-DLE roars with confidence in LION, a song of empowerment and defiance
Image: Cube Entertainment
LION
A sultry and seductive track that reveals a more mature side of the group's artistry
Senorita
Image: Cube Entertainment
This emotional ballad showcases the vocal prowess of (G)I-DLE as they sing about the complexities of love
Image: Cube Entertainment
Maze
This is a song about independence and breaking the mold. The song's lyrics emphasize the group's unique and bold attitude
Tomboy
Image: Cube Entertainment
A dynamic fusion of traditional Korean music and modern pop, HWAA ignites the senses with its fiery passion
Image: Cube Entertainment
HWAA