Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

Entertainment

Top Gong Yoo K-dramas to watch

Gong Yoo has showcased his versatility across various genres, from romantic comedies to intense dramas, consistently delivering compelling performances.

Image: Management SOOP 

Versatile Actor: 

Gong Yoo's talent has earned him international acclaim, particularly through the global success of "Train to Busan," solidifying his status as a Hallyu star.

Image: Management SOOP 

International Appeal: 

Beyond acting, Gong Yoo is known for his philanthropic efforts, participating in various charitable activities and using his platform to raise awareness for social causes.

Image: Management SOOP 

Charitable Endeavors: 

With his charm, talent, and humanitarian work, Gong Yoo continues to be a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, maintaining a dedicated fan base worldwide.

Enduring Popularity: 

Image: Management SOOP 

He is widely recognized for his iconic roles in dramas such as "Coffee Prince" and "Goblin,". Here is the list of top 5 K-dramas

Iconic Roles: 

Image: Management SOOP 

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 

Image: tvN

A 900-year-old goblin searches for a bride to end his immortality and finds her in a cheerful high school student. This fantasy romance was a huge hit in Korea and internationally and is considered one of Gong Yoo's best dramas

A tomboyish girl disguises herself as a man to get a job at a coffee shop run by a handsome cafe owner. This romantic comedy is a classic and helped propel Gong Yoo to stardom

Coffee Prince 

Image: MBC

A 30-year-old man magically swaps bodies with an 18-year-old high school student. This lighthearted drama explores themes of identity and coming-of-age

Big 

Image: KBS2

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. This dystopian survival drama became a global phenomenon on Netflix.

Squid Game 

Image: Netflix

During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

The Silent Sea

Image: Netflix

