Top Gong Yoo K-dramas to watch

Gong Yoo has showcased his versatility across various genres, from romantic comedies to intense dramas, consistently delivering compelling performances.
Image: Management SOOP
Versatile Actor:
Gong Yoo's talent has earned him international acclaim, particularly through the global success of "Train to Busan," solidifying his status as a Hallyu star.
Image: Management SOOP
International Appeal:
Beyond acting, Gong Yoo is known for his philanthropic efforts, participating in various charitable activities and using his platform to raise awareness for social causes.
Image: Management SOOP
Charitable Endeavors:
With his charm, talent, and humanitarian work, Gong Yoo continues to be a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, maintaining a dedicated fan base worldwide.
Enduring Popularity:
Image: Management SOOP
He is widely recognized for his iconic roles in dramas such as "Coffee Prince" and "Goblin,". Here is the list of top 5 K-dramas
Iconic Roles:
Image: Management SOOP
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Image: tvN
A 900-year-old goblin searches for a bride to end his immortality and finds her in a cheerful high school student. This fantasy romance was a huge hit in Korea and internationally and is considered one of Gong Yoo's best dramas
A tomboyish girl disguises herself as a man to get a job at a coffee shop run by a handsome cafe owner. This romantic comedy is a classic and helped propel Gong Yoo to stardom
Coffee Prince
Image: MBC
A 30-year-old man magically swaps bodies with an 18-year-old high school student. This lighthearted drama explores themes of identity and coming-of-age
Big
Image: KBS2
Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. This dystopian survival drama became a global phenomenon on Netflix.
Squid Game
Image: Netflix
During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.