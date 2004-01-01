Top Grossing Films by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese directorial, The Wolf of Wall Street, talked about the uncertainty of the stock market with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead. The movie grossed 390 million USD.
The Wolf of Wall Street
Another collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Shutter island is a thriller film set to kepp the audience hooked to the screens till the end. The film collected 299 million USD.
Shutter Island
One of the finest films made by Martin Scorsese. The filmmaker redefined the gangster genre with The Departed. The movie bagged 4 Oscar Awards. Movie went on to collect 290 million USD.
The Departed
Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2004 film is a biographical piece, based on Howard Hughes’ life. The movie received 11 Academy Awards nominations, and won five out of them. The film grossed 208 million USD.
The Aviator
Martin Scorsese’s take on the notoriety of the gangs in old New York should be on the must-watch list. The movie was heavily lauded by the audiences as well as the critics. The cinematic piece collected 183 million USD at the global box office.
Gangs of New York
The remake of the 1962 movie, Cape Fear stars the veteran Robert De Niro, whose acting as a psychotic convicted r*pist is one to be blown away by. The movie collected 182 million USD.
Cape Fear
Martin Scorsese’s 2011 film, Hugo is one for the lovers of adventure-drama genre. The film was filmmaker’s first attempt at the 3-D effects. The movie grossed 180 million USD.
Hugo
Martin Scorsese’s latest collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio was much loved by the audience. Killers of the Flower Moon also stars Lily Gladstone and collected 156 million USD.
Killers of the Flower Moon
The director’s another collaboration with Robert De Niro in the lead, Casino is one of the best gangster movies of Scorsese’s filmography. The movie collected 110 million USD.
Casino
The movie is one to watch for Paul Newman’s Oscar-winning performance. Film follows a trio of hustlers in their journey filled with hurdles. Martin Scorsese’s 1986 movie also features Tom Cruise. The movie collected 58 million USD.