Tovino Thomas led 2018 stands at Rs 100 crores after 11 days. It is going to be the highest Mollywood grosser in the third week
2018
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Indian actor Tovino Thomas predominantly works in Malayalam films. His breakthrough roles were in the film Minnal Murali, 7th Day, and Ennu Ninte Moideen
Tovino Thomas
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Megastar Mohanlal's film, 'Pulimurugan' earned around 135 crore
Pulimurugan
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Indian actor Mohanlal is also a film producer, playback singer, and film distributor who predominantly works in Malayalam cinemas
Mohanlal
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas starrer Lucifer had collected around 125 crores at the worldwide box office
Lucifer
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Lucifer is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Apart from the director himself, the film stars Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan in significant roles
Cast of Lucifer
Image: Vivek Oberoi Instagram
Amal Neerad directed and Mammootty starrer Bheeshma Parvam collected around 85 crores at the box office
Bheeshma Parvam
Image: Mammootty Instagram
The scriptwriter revealed that the plot of the film is inspired by Mahabharata and ‘The Godfather’
Inspiration for Bheeshma Parvam
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup has crossed around 81 crores
Kurup
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko in significant roles
Cast of Kurup
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram