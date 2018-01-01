Heading 3

Top Grossing Malayalam Films Of All Time

Arpita Sarkar

MAY 18, 2023

Entertainment

Tovino Thomas led 2018 stands at Rs 100 crores after 11 days. It is going to be the highest Mollywood grosser in the third week

2018

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram 

Indian actor Tovino Thomas predominantly works in Malayalam films. His breakthrough roles were in the film Minnal Murali, 7th Day, and Ennu Ninte Moideen

Tovino Thomas

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram 

Megastar Mohanlal's film, 'Pulimurugan' earned around 135 crore 

Pulimurugan

Image: Mohanlal Instagram 

Indian actor Mohanlal is also a film producer, playback singer, and film distributor who predominantly works in Malayalam cinemas

Mohanlal

Image: Mohanlal Instagram 

Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas starrer Lucifer had collected around 125 crores at the worldwide box office

Lucifer

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Lucifer is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Apart from the director himself, the film stars Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan in significant roles

Cast of Lucifer 

Image: Vivek Oberoi Instagram 

Amal Neerad directed and Mammootty starrer Bheeshma Parvam collected around 85 crores at the box office

Bheeshma Parvam

Image: Mammootty Instagram 

The scriptwriter revealed that the plot of the film is inspired by Mahabharata and ‘The Godfather’

Inspiration for Bheeshma Parvam 

Image: Mammootty Instagram 

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup has  crossed around 81 crores

Kurup

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram 

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko in significant roles

Cast of Kurup 

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here