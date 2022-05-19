Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 20, 2022
Top Gun: Maverick: Red carpet premiere
Tom Cruise
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a role he originated in the first Top Gun movie back in 1986
Jennifer Connelly plays Penny Benjamin, an old flame of Mitchell's who comes back into his life when he returns to the Top Gun academy
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Connelly
Miles Teller plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Mitchell's best friend "Goose," who has followed in his dad's footsteps and is a Navy pilot
Miles Teller
Image: Getty Images
Glen Powell plays cocky pilot Jake "Hangman" Seresin and steals every scene he's in
Image: Getty Images
Glen Powell
Image: Getty Images
Jon Hamm plays Beau "Cyclone" Simpson, who runs Top Gun and is Maverick's boss
Jon Hamm
Image: Getty Images
Since the movie premiered at Cannes, the stars came out even though they aren't in the movie, like Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Image: Getty Images
Viola Davis looked stunning in a canary yellow gown as she attended the film screening
Viola Davis
Image: Getty Images
Eva looked stunning in a shimmering silver off-the-shoulder gown with a daring split at the back
Eva Longoria
Image: Getty Images
After donning a pink pantsuit, Aishwarya attended the premiere wearing a ravishing black gown featuring embellished flower sleeves
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Getty Images
Katherine Langford looked stunning in a bright pink bralette top and matching coat-style skirt with a train
Katherine Langford
