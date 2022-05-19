Entertainment

May 20, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick: Red carpet premiere

Tom Cruise

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a role he originated in the first Top Gun movie back in 1986

Jennifer Connelly plays Penny Benjamin, an old flame of Mitchell's who comes back into his life when he returns to the Top Gun academy

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly

Miles Teller plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Mitchell's best friend "Goose," who has followed in his dad's footsteps and is a Navy pilot

Miles Teller

Image: Getty Images

Glen Powell plays cocky pilot Jake "Hangman" Seresin and steals every scene he's in

Image: Getty Images

Glen Powell

Image: Getty Images

Jon Hamm plays Beau "Cyclone" Simpson, who runs Top Gun and is Maverick's boss

Jon Hamm

Image: Getty Images

Since the movie premiered at Cannes, the stars came out even though they aren't in the movie, like Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning

Image: Getty Images

Viola Davis looked stunning in a canary yellow gown as she attended the film screening

Viola Davis

Image: Getty Images

Eva looked stunning in a shimmering silver off-the-shoulder gown with a daring split at the back

Eva Longoria

Image: Getty Images

After donning a pink pantsuit, Aishwarya attended the premiere wearing a ravishing black gown featuring embellished flower sleeves

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Getty Images

Katherine Langford looked stunning in a bright pink bralette top and matching coat-style skirt with a train

Katherine Langford

