Top Han So Hee K-dramas to watch
From a lonely crown princess in the Joseon Era to a young member of a drug cartel – Han So hee’s diverse roles in popular TV shows truly stand testimony to her acting prowess
Image: JTBC.
Here is the list of top K-dramas you should watch if you love her acting
Image: JTBC.
In 2021's "My Name," Han So-hee seeks revenge in a thrilling crime series, infiltrating a drug gang as a mole after her father's death
Image: Netflix.
My Name
Han So-hee stars in 2021's "Nevertheless," portraying Yoo Na-bi, a love-weary woman, and Park Jae-eon, a flirtatious man. A dramatic romance with emotional depth
Nevertheless
Image: JTBC.
Han So-hee shines in 2020's "The World of The Married," a gripping drama portraying a wife's tumultuous journey after discovering her husband's infidelity
The World of The Married
Image: JTBC.
Gyeongseong Creature
Image: Netflix
In 2023's "Gyeongseong Creature," Han So-hee leads a historical sci-fi drama set in 1945 Seoul, facing off against a mysterious creature during the Japanese occupation
Han So-hee stars in the 2022 Disney+ series "Soundtrack #1," exploring a 20-year friendship's new dynamics when friends live together. A heartfelt story of discovery
Soundtrack #1
Image: Disney+.
Han So-hee's 2018 role in "100 Days My Prince" as Kim So-hye, the crown prince's wife, adds historical charm to this memory loss-themed drama
100 Days My Prince
Image: tvN.
In 2017's "Money Flower," Han So-hee plays Yoon Seo-won, entangled in a tale of revenge and forbidden love within a powerful business hierarchy
Money Flower
Image: MBC.
Han So-hee's debut in 2017's "Reunited Worlds" as Lee Seo-won explores a love story rekindled after a tragic death. A fantasy drama with heart
Reunited Worlds
Image: SBS.