Pujya Doss

april 15, 2024

Entertainment

Top heartwarming songs by Stray Kids

Stray Kids' signature dish, a delectable hip-hop feast with a side of fierce rap and powerful vocals.

Image Credits - JYP Entertainments

God's Menu 

A mesmerizing journey through Stray Kids' inner world, guided by their captivating melodies and dynamic beats.

Miroh 

A wild and exhilarating ride with Stray Kids, as they break free from convention and embrace their unique sound.

Back Door 

A thunderous ode to Korean culture and tradition, infused with Stray Kids' signature energy and creativity

Thunderous 

A chaotic and thrilling exploration of the human psyche, set to Stray Kids' most experimental and ambitious sound yet

Maniac 

A suspenseful and mysterious hip-hop track, with Stray Kids unraveling a puzzling case with their sharp lyrics and intricate beats

Case 143 

A dystopian and rebellious anthem, with Stray Kids fighting against the system and finding their own path

District 9 

A time-traveling adventure with Stray Kids, as they explore different eras and discover their true selves

Chronosaurus 

A passionate and seductive track, with Stray Kids showcasing their versatility and range as performers

Red Lights 

A powerful and thought-provoking song, with Stray Kids challenging societal norms and embracing their individuality

Social Path 

