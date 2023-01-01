Top highest-paid K-drama actors you need to know
Pujya Doss
Image: Goldmedalist
Kim Soo Hyun
Kim Soo Hyun continues to be one of the highest-paid Korean actors in 2023. He has firmly established himself as a top-tier talent in the South Korean entertainment industry
Even if you’re not a fan of K-dramas, you might have heard of or even watched the global phenomenon drama Squid Game starring veteran actor Lee Jung Jae
Image: Creative Artists Agency
Lee Jung Jae
Song Joong Ki's career has been marked by a series of successful projects, including the film "The Battleship Island" and the TV series "Vincenzo
Image: HighZium Studio
Song Joong Ki
Hyun Bin, born Kim Tae Pyung on September 25, 1982, is one of South Korea's most prominent actors and consistently ranks among the highest-paid in the industry
Image: VAST Entertainment
Hyun Bin
Lee Min Ho, born on June 22, 1987, is another prominent figure in the world of Korean entertainment
Image: MYM Entertainment
Lee Min Ho
Jo In Sung's ability to portray complex and relatable characters has garnered him a dedicated fan base
Image: IOK Company
Jo In Sung
Born on November 4, 1977, in Seoul, South Korea, So Ji Sub has established himself as a versatile actor with a career spanning over two decades
So Ji Sub
Image: 51K Entertainment
Known for his striking looks and versatile acting skills, he has gained immense popularity not only in South Korea but also internationally
Image: A-Man Project HighZium Studio
Lee Jong Suk
His journey from a singer to an accomplished actor has been remarkable, and he has consistently charmed audiences with his warm personality and versatile talents
Lee Seung Gi
Image: Hook Entertainment
Click Here
His ability to seamlessly switch between action-packed scenes and heartwarming moments has endeared him to audiences around the world.
Ji Chang Wook
Image: Spring Company