Top Historical
K-dramas of 2023

It tells the story of a mysterious genius woman whose family was accused of murder overnight and of a crown prince who is under a mysterious curse. When the two of them first met at the most desperate moments of their lives

Our Blooming Youth

Image: tvN

Yoo SePoong, a genius doctor, and Seo EunWoo, an eccentric doctor, meet once again at the beautiful and strange clinic. A warm prescription for the sick ones,  and for the villain, a fresh blast from the doctors of the Joseon era

Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist 2

Image: tvN

It is a refreshing and heartwarming story about Kang HanSu, a lawyer who plans lawsuits and even takes advantage of the feelings of wronged victims

Joseon Lawyer: A Morality

Image: MBC

Depicts the heartfelt love story between a noblewoman and a mysterious man set in Joseon during the Qing invasion, known in Korean as Byeongja Horan

My Dearest

Image: MBC

A continuation of the heartfelt love story between a noblewoman and a mysterious man set in Joseon during the Qing invasion, known in Korean as Byeongja Horan

My Dearest Part 2

Image: MBC

It is a refreshing and mysterious romance drama that revolves around Yoon Dano, the owner of Ehwawon, a boarding house that breaks all types of stereotypes, and the 3 boarders who have secrets

The Secret Romantic Guest House"

Image: SBS

This historical drama, which is also a comedy melodrama, depicts the operation of a wedding party for the four maidens who represent the Joseon Dynasty, led by a young widow Jung SoonDeok, and a young widower Sim JungWoo

The Matchmakers

Image: KBS

Depicts the heartbreaking love story that spans 1,500 years, moving between the past and present

Moon In The Day

Image: ENA

A drama that focuses on the second and third periods of the Goryeo-Khitan War.

Goryeo-Khitan War

Image: KBS

 It tells the stories of various heroes writing different legends of the mystical and ancient country of Arthdal

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword Of Aramun

Image: tvN

