Pujya Doss

september 30,2023

Entertainment

Top Hyun Bin K-dramas and films

Join Hyun Bin in this romantic drama as he portrays a North Korean army officer who accidentally lands in South Korea and falls in love with a South Korean heiress

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You 

Experience the whimsical tale of body-swapping in this fantasy-romance drama where Hyun Bin switches lives with a stuntwoman

Image: SBS

Secret Garden 

Dive into the world of augmented reality gaming with Hyun Bin in this thrilling series where he gets entangled in a mysterious virtual adventure

Image: tvN

Memories of the Alhambra 

Witness Hyun Bin's charm in this classic romantic comedy as he plays a restaurant owner who develops an unconventional romance with a pastry chef

Image: MBC

My Lovely Sam Soon 

Explore the modern take on the Jekyll and Hyde story with Hyun Bin as he portrays a man with a split personality and a woman who becomes entangled in his lif

Image: SBS

Hyde, Jekyll, Me

Delve into this heartfelt melodrama as Hyun Bin plays a cold-hearted businessman who undergoes a transformation when he meets a blind woman

Image: KBS2

The Snow Queen

Join Hyun Bin in this gritty drama set in the criminal underworld, focusing on friendship and loyalty

Image: MBC

Friend, Our Legend

Explore the intricacies of the entertainment industry with Hyun Bin's portrayal of a talented drama director

Image: KBS2

Worlds Within

Witness one of Hyun Bin's earlier roles in this drama that weaves together love, family, and drama

Image: MBC

Ireland 

Image: KBS2

Discover one of Hyun Bin's early performances as he takes on the role of a bodyguard tasked with protecting a high-profile figure

Bodyguard 

