Top Hyun Bin K-dramas and films
Join Hyun Bin in this romantic drama as he portrays a North Korean army officer who accidentally lands in South Korea and falls in love with a South Korean heiress
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Experience the whimsical tale of body-swapping in this fantasy-romance drama where Hyun Bin switches lives with a stuntwoman
Image: SBS
Secret Garden
Dive into the world of augmented reality gaming with Hyun Bin in this thrilling series where he gets entangled in a mysterious virtual adventure
Image: tvN
Memories of the Alhambra
Witness Hyun Bin's charm in this classic romantic comedy as he plays a restaurant owner who develops an unconventional romance with a pastry chef
Image: MBC
My Lovely Sam Soon
Explore the modern take on the Jekyll and Hyde story with Hyun Bin as he portrays a man with a split personality and a woman who becomes entangled in his lif
Image: SBS
Hyde, Jekyll, Me
Delve into this heartfelt melodrama as Hyun Bin plays a cold-hearted businessman who undergoes a transformation when he meets a blind woman
Image: KBS2
The Snow Queen
Join Hyun Bin in this gritty drama set in the criminal underworld, focusing on friendship and loyalty
Image: MBC
Friend, Our Legend
Explore the intricacies of the entertainment industry with Hyun Bin's portrayal of a talented drama director
Image: KBS2
Worlds Within
Witness one of Hyun Bin's earlier roles in this drama that weaves together love, family, and drama
Image: MBC
Ireland
Click Here
Image: KBS2
Discover one of Hyun Bin's early performances as he takes on the role of a bodyguard tasked with protecting a high-profile figure
Bodyguard