Top Hyun Bin K-dramas to binge
Join Hyun Bin in this romantic drama as he portrays a North Korean army officer who accidentally lands in South Korea and falls in love with a South Korean heiress
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Experience the whimsical tale of body-swapping in this fantasy-romance drama where Hyun Bin switches lives with a stuntwoman
Image: SBS.
Secret Garden
Dive into the world of augmented reality gaming with Hyun Bin in this thrilling series where he gets entangled in a mysterious virtual adventure
Memories of the Alhambra
Image: tvN
Witness Hyun Bin's charm in this classic romantic comedy as he plays a restaurant owner who develops an unconventional romance with a pastry chef
My Lovely Sam Soon
Image: MBC
Explore the modern take on the Jekyll and Hyde story with Hyun Bin as he portrays a man with a split personality and a woman who becomes entangled in his lif
Hyde, Jekyll, Me
Image: SBS
Delve into this heartfelt melodrama as Hyun Bin plays a cold-hearted businessman who undergoes a transformation when he meets a blind woman
The Snow Queen
Image: KBS2
Join Hyun Bin in this gritty drama set in the criminal underworld, focusing on friendship and loyalty
Friend, Our Legend
Image: MBC
Explore the intricacies of the entertainment industry with Hyun Bin's portrayal of a talented drama director
Worlds Within
Image: KBS2
Witness one of Hyun Bin's earlier roles in this drama that weaves together love, family, and drama
Ireland
Image: MBC
Click Here
Discover one of Hyun Bin's early performances as he takes on the role of a bodyguard tasked with protecting a high-profile figure
Bodyguard
Image: KBS2