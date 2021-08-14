Top iconic Bollywood patriotic movies 

J P Dutta's unfettered recreation of the Longewala battle from 1971, saw Sunny paaji using a bazooka to annihilate the 'dushman Pakistani' soldiers with Jackie Shroff providing air support
Rajkumar Santoshi's fantastic storytelling of young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who willingly tied the noose around their necks, filled us with pride and made us introspect
The Legend of Bhagat Singh
Ashutosh Gowariker's seminal film, that established him in the big league, carefully charted the journey of a few Indian farmers taking on officers of the British Army in a cricket match to save their fields
Lagaan
Manoj Bajpayee's film about a bunch of Indian Army men fleeing from the enemy, instilled in all of us a fear for the armed forces personnel
1971
Chronicling the first war of Indian Independence, Aamir Khan starrer showcased how a man refused to continue serving under the British Army. Aamir's look as the rebellious soldier won hearts
Mangal Pandey: The Rising
Based on the Chittagong mutiny, where a young teacher Surya Sen inspired a bunch of his young pupils to fight for the country's freedom
Chittagong
One of the most aptly made movies on the Indian Army, it tells the story of a jawaan who, even as he adjusts to life as a civilian, cannot abandon his sense of morality and discipline
Prahaar
Nana Patekar's second patriotic outing was more of an expose on the social evils of Indian society, as much as it was a call to revisit our Indian values as responsible citizens of this one-of-a-kind nation
Krantiveer
Farhan Akhtar made this movie about a clueless kid finding the meaning of his life atop a hill at 26000 ft after defeating insurgents from Pakistan
Lakshya
A fancier version of telling the story of Bhagat Singh, the film's narrative is rooted in current day Delhi University. It explores parallels between how things would change if today's youth were as driven as those in pre-independent India
Rang De Basanti
India's first underwater film tried to recreate a submarine war between the INS Vikrant and Pakistan submarine Ghazi who, in spite of the odds against them, annihilated the Pakistanis
The Ghazi Attack
The film is based on the surgical strikes conducted in 2016 by the Indian Army, against militant launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK)
URI: The Surgical Strike
A Kashmiri woman named 'Sehmat' agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. She does everything, even crosses the limit in order to do her duty towards her country