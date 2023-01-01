Heading 3

Top Iconic BTS Moments from 2023

Could there be any better way for ARMYs to ring in the new year that watch J-Hope take centre stage at the New Year Eve at Times Square?

SOURCE: J-Hope’s Instagram

BTS at AGUST D’s concert: From Burn It feat Jungkook, Tony Montana feat Jimin, Strange feat RM to Jin, J-Hope and V marking their attendance in the audience, what a treat it was!

SOURCE: Jin’s Instagram

BTS Chapter 2, aka BTS’ shirtless era: From the iconic friendship ‘7’ tattoo reveal to workout posts or even a TikTok reel, BTS really said “No More Shirts” this year

SOURCE: Jimin’s Instagram

Jin’s monthly greetings: While Jin was the first BTS member to enlist, he made sure he greeted the ARMY fans every month with a series of pre-recorded videos with messages personalised for each month

SOURCE: Jin’s Instagram

Yeontan also made his debut alongside V with Layover. Remember his tiny walk on the Mnet Countdown stage? 

SOURCE: BTS’ Instagram

BTS’ iconic Weverse lives. From Yoongi’s tattoo reveal to Jungkook’s domestic live, ARMYs saw it all and bid a heartwarming farewell to their favourites

SOURCE: Weverse

J-Hope finally revealed Mang, his BT21 character which was kept under a mask since its introduction

SOURCE: BT21’s Instagram

BTS dropped Take Two in celebration of their 10th anniversary and the presonalised song couldn’t help but make ARMYs miss the septet and eagerly anticipate their return

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS also dropped their eight-part docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star on December 20, taking their fans on an immersive experience of their beyond their stardom

SOURCE: Disney+ Korea

With RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook’s enlistment all BTS members are pursuing their military journeys until the septet’s return in 2025

SOURCE: BTS’ Twitter

