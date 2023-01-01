Top Iconic BTS Moments from 2023
Could there be any better way for ARMYs to ring in the new year that watch J-Hope take centre stage at the New Year Eve at Times Square?
SOURCE: J-Hope’s Instagram
BTS at AGUST D’s concert: From Burn It feat Jungkook, Tony Montana feat Jimin, Strange feat RM to Jin, J-Hope and V marking their attendance in the audience, what a treat it was!
SOURCE: Jin’s Instagram
BTS Chapter 2, aka BTS’ shirtless era: From the iconic friendship ‘7’ tattoo reveal to workout posts or even a TikTok reel, BTS really said “No More Shirts” this year
SOURCE: Jimin’s Instagram
Jin’s monthly greetings: While Jin was the first BTS member to enlist, he made sure he greeted the ARMY fans every month with a series of pre-recorded videos with messages personalised for each month
SOURCE: Jin’s Instagram
Yeontan also made his debut alongside V with Layover. Remember his tiny walk on the Mnet Countdown stage?
SOURCE: BTS’ Instagram
BTS’ iconic Weverse lives. From Yoongi’s tattoo reveal to Jungkook’s domestic live, ARMYs saw it all and bid a heartwarming farewell to their favourites
SOURCE: Weverse
J-Hope finally revealed Mang, his BT21 character which was kept under a mask since its introduction
SOURCE: BT21’s Instagram
BTS dropped Take Two in celebration of their 10th anniversary and the presonalised song couldn’t help but make ARMYs miss the septet and eagerly anticipate their return
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS also dropped their eight-part docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star on December 20, taking their fans on an immersive experience of their beyond their stardom
SOURCE: Disney+ Korea
With RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook’s enlistment all BTS members are pursuing their military journeys until the septet’s return in 2025
SOURCE: BTS’ Twitter