Im Siwan captivates as Heo Yeom in this historical romance. A young civil servant's love story unfolds in the Joseon Dynasty
Image: MBC
Moon Embracing The Sun
Im Siwan's Jang Geu-Rae pursues dreams in professional baduk. A poignant journey at One International showcases resilience amid life's challenges
Image: tvN
Misaeng: Incomplete Life
Im Siwan navigates a royal love triangle as the Crown Prince in Goryeo. Friendship and love collide in this historical drama.
Image: MBC
The King In Love
Im Siwan's Yoon Jong Woo faces eerie experiences in Seoul's Eden apartment. A suspenseful thriller unfolds as shady tenants create a chilling atmosphere.
Image: OCN
Strangers From Hell
Im Siwan portrays Ki Seon Gyeom, a track athlete struggling with social interactions. This drama explores love, communication, and personal growth
Image: JTBC
Run On
Im Siwan stars in Summer Strike, narrating the touching encounter between Lee Yeo Reom and An Dae Beom.
Image: ENA
Summer Strike
Im Siwan's Hwang Dong Joo navigates a unique storyline at the National Tax Office. A compelling drama following the success of Run On
Image: OCN
Tracer
Im Si Wan plays Yoon Yang Ha, the adopted brother in a wealthy family. Love, rivalry, and family dynamics shape this compelling drama
Image: MBC
Triangle
Following High Kick Season 3, Im Siwan stars in director Jeon Jin Soo's sitcom Standby
Image: MBC
Standby
Im Si Wan portrays young Lee Jang Il in this drama filled with intrigue and character evolution
Image: KBS2
Man from the Equator