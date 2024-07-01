Heading 3

JUly 01, 2024

Top Indian Movies with 100-Cr Opening WW


SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 stands tall even after 7 years of its release and no film was able to beat its opening day record. The movie made ₹200cr gross (inc ₹26cr previews) on its first day 

Baahubali 2 

SSR returns with RRR and collected ₹189cr gross (inc ₹30cr previews) on its opening day 

RRR

Recently released Prabhas starrer sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD collected ₹163 cr gross (inc ₹38cr previews) on its first day 

 Kalki 2898 AD 

Yash starrer KGF 2 raked over ₹161cr gross (inc ₹8cr previews) on its first day at the global box office 

KGF 2

Leo smashed ₹144 cr gross (inc ₹16cr previews) on its opening day at the worldwide box office 

 Leo 

 Prasanth Neel's Salaar took ₹143 cr gross (inc ₹26cr previews) opening at the global box office 

Salaar

Jawan smashed ₹127 cr gross on its first day 

Jawan 

Saaho collected ₹116 cr gross (inc ₹12cr previews) on its opening day 

Saaho 

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal collected ₹108 cr gross  (inc ₹10cr previews) on the first day at the global box office 

 Animal 

Pathaan 

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan took a gross opening of ₹107cr worldwide 

