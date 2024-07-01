Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
JUly 01, 2024
Top Indian Movies with 100-Cr Opening WW
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 stands tall even after 7 years of its release and no film was able to beat its opening day record. The movie made ₹200cr gross (inc ₹26cr previews) on its first day
Baahubali 2
Image: IMDb
SSR returns with RRR and collected ₹189cr gross (inc ₹30cr previews) on its opening day
Image: IMDb
RRR
Recently released Prabhas starrer sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD collected ₹163 cr gross (inc ₹38cr previews) on its first day
Image: IMDb
Kalki 2898 AD
Yash starrer KGF 2 raked over ₹161cr gross (inc ₹8cr previews) on its first day at the global box office
KGF 2
Image: IMDb
Leo smashed ₹144 cr gross (inc ₹16cr previews) on its opening day at the worldwide box office
Leo
Image: IMDb
Prasanth Neel's Salaar took ₹143 cr gross (inc ₹26cr previews) opening at the global box office
Salaar
Image: IMDb
Jawan smashed ₹127 cr gross on its first day
Jawan
Image: IMDb
Saaho collected ₹116 cr gross (inc ₹12cr previews) on its opening day
Saaho
Image: IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal collected ₹108 cr gross (inc ₹10cr previews) on the first day at the global box office
Animal
Image: IMDb
Pathaan
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan took a gross opening of ₹107cr worldwide
